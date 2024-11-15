https://realrawnews.com/2024/11/marines-arrest-mayorkas/

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

On November 10, White Hats caught up with and arrested a man they had sought since the day the illegal Biden regime appointed him secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The white-hat council referred to him as the “Queen of Spades,” the third-most-wanted felon in the white hats’ deck of deep-state despots and below only the King and Ace: the now-deceased Merrick Garland, and the dark lord himself, Barrack Hussein Obama. Although Obama still looms large over the deep state’s agenda, white hats last week rejoiced upon hearing that Alejandro Mayorkas was in custody awaiting a flight to Guantanamo Bay.

Barack Obama (Barry Soetoro) replaced George Soros as the phoenix of the Satanic Council in May of 2021. (See The Luciferian Brotherhood System.)

The arrest, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News, occurred in Chantilly, Virginia, a mile south of Dulles International Airport, where Mayorkas deboarded a commercial flight from Dubai. U.S. Marines possessing Mayorkas’ itinerary intercepted his chauffeured limousine on U.S. Route 50 as Mayorkas, the driver, and a bodyguard traveled from the airport to Alexandria.

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), named after anticommunist Secretary of State John Foster Dulles. T he MK-ULTRA project was started on the order of John’s brother, CIA director Allen Dulles on April 13, 1953.

Mayorkas, our source said, had been summoned to Alexandria by Obama for a discussion on how their vision for America would survive another Trump presidency. However, Obama told Mayorkas that a proxy would attend the meeting in his stead, as he had to deal with other matters of pressing importance. Our source wouldn’t disclose how White Hats learned of the meeting and obtained Mayorkas’ travel arrangements, citing operational security, but such discoveries typically rely on U.S. Army Cyber Command or federal 5th-columnist intelligence reports.

The Marines reportedly performed a successful intercept, pinning the limo between their own vehicles and then charging forth with weapons drawn, and commanded the occupants to exit the limo with hands held high. When they refused, perhaps relying on the lightly armored vehicle to shield them from small arms fire, the Marines produced a Mk.153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon (rocket launcher), aiming it at the windshield. The lead Marine shouted into a bullhorn, informing the trio that the military arrest warrant he was holding didn’t mandate Mayorkas be taken alive, or in one piece.

Mark 153 SMAW (for illustration)

At that point, our source said, Mayorkas’ bodyguard betrayed him. He pointed his pistol at Mayorkas’ head and asked the Marines if they’d show leniency if he gave them Mayorkas. The driver, too, seemed more interested in saving his own skin than in dying for Mayorkas.

“Our business today is with Mayorkas,” the Marine said. “You send him out, and you drive away unharmed. But do it now.”

Our source said: “Mayorkas was groveling and sniveling when he hit the pavement. The Marines honored the agreement. The deep-state bastard was cuffed and taken to a secure facility.”

White Hats, he added, immediately checked for signs that their Mayorkas might be a body double or clone.

“None were found. We are confident we have the real deal. And he will answer for his treason,” our source said.

Mayorkas, he said in closing, is now convinced Obama set him up.

“Of course, that’s not true, but he can believe what he wants; deep-staters have always been delusional.”