Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Finch's avatar
Cynthia Finch
3d

Clapper is just the start. Next I will like to see Obama, Hilary, Susan Rice, James Comey and Adam Schiff. What they did to this country is so evil and it divided the American People.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave's avatar
Dave
3d

Hope the event reporting is true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture