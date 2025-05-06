Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
leah's avatar
leah
3h

Years ago, I read FEMA stood for 'Federal Emergency Military Agency'. I can't find that anywhere again. The reason they changed it to 'management' is because 'Military' sounded too 'military'. I know I didn't dream all that up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture