White Hats on Sunday stopped a crew from loading border wall components onto trucks to be taken to a surplus dealer.

Over the last few weeks, the government has been hiring contractors to remove the border wall near three crossings known for mass incursions: Nogales, Tucson, and Three Points in Arizona. The materials are trucked to Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona, where GovPlanet, a government surplus auctioneer, takes possession of the steel and rebar and auctions it off.

GovPlanet's auction listings showed the rust-colored panels laying on the sand, with bidding starting at $5 a piece at an auction held Wednesday. - Newsweek

A source in General Smith’s office told Real Raw News that White Hats are investigating whether any living or dead deep-staters have or had a financial stake in GovPlanet, and said he’d inform us if the investigation yields results.

Regardless, White Hats have deemed the demolition an act of treason, and Gen. Smith this weekend reassigned Marines who’ve been in Eagle Pass aiding Governor Abbott and the Texas National Guard to Nogales, ordering them to repel or “otherwise handle” anyone caught removing or damaging U.S. government property.

A Marine platoon, our source said, arrived in Nogales Sunday afternoon and soon after spotted an endless pile of yet unused steel beams and rebar being loaded onto a fleet of flatbeds owned by DP Trucking, the contractor hired by the regime to haul material to Marana. A half dozen Border Patrol agents, powerless to intervene, spoke with the Marines, saying they were furious at the regime but had been instructed to not interfere. They told the Marines that DP Trucking had already carted off two loads of construction materials.

While they spoke, 40 illegals charged through a gap in the wall, with some shouting at the border agents in Spanish, “Vete a la mierda. Nosotros americanos ahora.” Their arrogance impelled a Marine to raise his rifle, but the platoon leader had him lower his weapon because shooting illegal invaders was not the mission of the day.

Whereas the Marines and border agents despised the illegals, the DP contractors greeted them jovially and waved them through, saying, “Welcome to the United States of opportunity.”

Our source said the contractors’ friendliness toward an invasive species enraged the Marines.

In speaking with CBP agents, the Marines learned that two regime officials had been overseeing the operation in Nogales two days earlier. Based on CBP’s description of them, White Hats ascertained their identities: Undersecretary of Defense (Research and Engineering) David A. Honey and DHS Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, both cabalists appointed to their positions by Biden.

The pair, according to CBP, had pointed out to the contractors which materials to truck out first.

Our source said the Marines had heard enough, and with weapons drawn, they approached the contractors and commanded them to unload the trucks immediately and restack the raw materials exactly where they had found them.

The foremen, our source said, were taken aback and not entirely receptive to the commands.

“DP Trucking didn’t really appreciate Marines barking orders at them. There was a good bit of verbal back and forth. The foreman said he didn’t take orders from the military and would call his bosses to find out what was going on. So, the Marines confiscated their phones temporarily and, well, smashed their radios. Unfortunately, it got to the point where rifles were aimed at faces, and the obstinate truckers said if the Marines wanted the stuff offloaded, they could do it themselves,” our source said.

“We’re Americans, and you’re bluffing,” a foreman told the platoon leader. “You’re not gonna gun down American citizens.”

“You’re stealing government property. If you continue, you’re no better than the illegals your workers are waving across the border. Look, we respect truckers; you guys are the backbone of the American workforce, but you have to realize what you’re doing doesn’t make sense. No, we won’t fire on hardworking Americans, but if you don’t unload these trucks, we’ll seize them, arrest your crews for theft and destruction of government property, and, in the end, it’ll all end up back here for the wall. Make the smart choice, the right choice,” the platoon leader replied.

The hourlong standoff ended without violence. The crew followed the Marines’ “suggestion” but told the platoon leader that either his company or another would just send fresh crews to fulfill Biden’s directions. After unloading the flatbeds, which took several hours, BP trucking employees left the border for points north.

“We intend to stop additional theft and retrieve all material that hasn’t been auctioned off,” our source said, adding that President Trump was made aware of the mission Sunday night.

'The goal is to move all of it off the border before Christmas,' Arizona border patrol agent tells The Daily Wire

The Biden administration is using its final weeks to haul a massive amount of border wall materials away from the southern border to be sold off in a government auction, an apparent effort to hinder President-elect Donald Trump’s effort to secure the border, The Daily Wire has learned.

Videos obtained exclusively by The Daily Wire from a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent show unused sections of the wall being hauled away on the back of flatbed trucks from a section of the border just south of Tucson, a hotspot for illegal crossings during the Biden administration. The agent estimates that up to half a mile per day of unused border wall is being moved.

“They are taking it from three stations: Nogales, Tucson, and Three Points,” the border patrol agent, who was granted anonymity to speak freely, told The Daily Wire. “The goal is to move all of it off the border before Christmas.”

