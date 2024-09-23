https://realrawnews.com/2024/09/marines-stop-illegal-aliens-from-early-voting-in-virginia/

Luciferian organizations that govern Fairfax, Virginia

White Hats are ramping up efforts to thwart fraudulent voting, a source in General Smith’s office said Friday, as US Marines prevented busloads of illegal immigrants from early voting in three Virginia counties Friday morning—just after in-person voting began in Old Dominion.

A week earlier US Army Cyber Command had monitored a telephone conversation between Harris’ campaign spokesperson, Mia Ehrenberg, and House Rep. Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (D-VA), on which Ehrenberg muttered only a few words: “September 20. Fairfax. Arlington. Chesterfield.” Three counties with a combined 25 early voting office locations. However, only four of the 25 opened on September 20, with the rest opening later in the month or in October, simplifying an investigation into what White Hats had long suspected—despicable Dems were bussing in illegal immigrants to vote for Kamala Harris in the battleground state.

On Thursday, September 19, Gen. Smith sent Marines to the Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center in Arlington; the Center Library in Chesterfield; the Fairfax County Government Center; and the Mount Vernon Governmental Center in Alexandria—the four polling spots that would open the next day.

“We didn’t know exactly what to expect, but we knew something shady was happening. We’d heard that illegals that entered the US through Mexico and got shipped out to New York were later relocated to battleground states like Virginia. We also didn’t know how they’d be allowed to vote, you know, if they had fake registration cards or if people manning the polling stations were in league with the Dems. But we damn sure planned to find out,” our source said.

He wouldn’t say how many Marines arrived in Virginia, but he did say their mission was to deter illegals from voting, not to deport or exterminate them, and to uncover the identities of whomever besides Beyer was enabling illegal aliens.

“Mass deportations will start on January 20. We’re not prepped for that right now. But we’ll make it known to any illegals we find that if they try to vote, it’ll be hazardous to their health,” our source said.

He explained that the first encounter with illegals occurred at the Fairfax County Government Center early Friday morning. At approximately 4:00 a.m., four hours before the office opened, Marines surveilling the area saw two buses owned by the Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia pull into the parking lot. When the bus doors opened, a procession of Hispanic males, 60 in all, debarked and marched single file toward the building’s entrance. The Marines detained them at gunpoint and also interrogated the drivers, who insisted they were CDL-licensed contractors whom Catholic Charities hired to bring the passengers to the location. They said they were fulfilling a contract and that their passengers’ nationality was not their concern.

None of the passengers spoke fluent English. A few knew basic conversational phrases but were unable to articulate in English why they had come to the government center. Fortunately, the Marines had bilingual speakers among them, and they quickly discovered that although none were in the country legally, they had counterfeit registration cards showing them as Virginia citizens. They got the cards from a Virginia immigration lawyer in Fairfax. We are not naming the lawyer because he is currently under investigation.

The illegals told the Spanish-speaking Marines that Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia had instructed them to visit the law office to obtain the fraudulent cards and had paid each illegal $1500 cash to cast a vote for Kamala Harris.

The voter cards, our source said, were so conspicuously fake that any trained and honest election official would’ve immediately become suspicious. Among the illegals, there were 15 named “Jose Garcia,” 12 “Juan Lopez,” 14 “Emiliano Hernandez,” and 11 “Juan Martinez”—all of whom had addresses on the same street in Fairfax.

“We weren’t about to let them wait for the place to open to get their votes in,” our source said.

The Marines, he said, “advised” the bus drivers to refuse any more contracts from Catholic Charities and told the illegals they would be “put to death” if they tried to vote.

The illegals reboarded the buses, which hurriedly sped away.

As this article is running longer than expected, I will publish details on the other two encounters later today in a follow-up.