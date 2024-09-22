Mario Alexander "N", El Piyi

Mexico City., The Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) brought criminal charges against Mario Alexander "N", El Piyi, considered the head of security for the brothers Iván and Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, sons of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Loera and leaders of one of the factions of the Sinaloa cartel.

On Thursday, during an operation carried out jointly by members of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) and the National Guard in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, they captured El Piyi, who rose as head of security for the so-called "Chapitos" when Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, El Nini, was arrested on November 22, 2023. Pérez Salas has already been extradited to the United States.

Néstor Pérez Salas, El Nini

According to information from sources that are part of the Security Cabinet, El Piyi led various cells of hit-men who, in addition to protecting the brothers Iván and Alfredo Guzmán, have also fought groups from the faction commanded by Ismael Zambada Sicairos, son of Ismael El Mayo Zambada García, who was kidnapped by Joaquín Guzmán López, another son of El Chapo Guzmán, on July 21.

El Piyi will appear in the next few hours before a judge based in the Federal Criminal Justice Center (CJPF) located in the municipality of Almoloya de Juárez.

El Piyi

See also:

Foreign Powers Occupying the U.S.