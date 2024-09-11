Mexican Senate Approves Constitutional Reform for Popular Election of Judges
Aprueba Senado reforma constitucional al Poder Judicial con voto de Yunes
After an all-night session that saw violent protesters attempt to stop the proceedings, the Senate passed a judicial reform package proposed by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with exactly the number of votes needed.
The importance of this vote cannot be overstated. When López Obrador was allowed to take office in 2018—after his 2006 and 2012 victories were stolen from him—the executive power was secured. The armed forces were also secured, because they were controlled by the United States, and President Trump was commander-in-chief at the time.
López Obrador’s Morena party (Movimiento Regeneración Nacional) had by that time matured into a national political force, and was able to take the legislative power.
The judicial power, however, remained under the Luciferian Brotherhood. This was a major impediment to reducing Mexico’s horrifying crime rates, as the judges refused to issue arrest warrants, imposed light sentences on criminals, capriciously released criminals, unfroze the assets of organized crime figures, and most tellingly, never touched anyone involved in raping children, selling children, or kidnappers.
Relatives ask for justice for the missing in several states
On August 30, Mexicans observed the International Day of Victims of Forced Disappearances. In several states, families whose children and siblings had been kidnapped organized vigils, marches and public displays. State authorities, who do nothing to identify remains that are discovered here and there but simply bury them in mass graves, are completely indifferent. Needless to say, state authorities aren’t themselves searching for missing persons, nor are they meeting with families or even compiling accurate files on the missing, whom they undercount.
The families of the missing are all in favor of the judicial reform.
Finally, he pointed out that in the case of the [search] collectives, they support the reform to the Judicial Branch. “We participated in the dialogues, and some magistrates and judges said that if it is approved, the most popular ones will get in, not the most qualified ones. That is, in their logic, they believe that what we have in terms of judges is the best; it is the best choice.”
But that is false, he says. “If that were the case, there would not be so many search collectives in the country, nor so many disappearances. There would be more cases of disappearances in the courts. And the dirty war that was experienced would not have happened, and we would not be marching, and my brother José Molina Rodríguez would not have disappeared. What most encourages disappearances is the existing impunity. Since 1952, 37 cases out of a total of 300,000 have gone to court. What is going on?
Now, if we added to this total all of the people—whether adults or children—who left home to enter the United States but were never heard from again, the number of disappearances since 1957 could easily be in the millions.
Photo: Searching Mothers of Morelos created a simulation of a clandestine grave in the city square of Cuernavaca to demand that the State Attorney General’s Office identify bodies and human remains discovered in recent years.
Finally, for those who appreciate details, here is the dramatic story of the Senate’s passage of the judicial reform package. For this to happen, Morena needed one vote from an opposition party, which it found in Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez (pictured below on the right), a member of the fascist National Action Party, PAN.
Senate approves constitutional reform to the Judicial Branch with Yunes' vote
Andrea Becerril and Georgina Saldierna
Mexico City. The Senate of the Republic approved this morning in general and in particular the constitutional reform to the judicial branch of the federation, with the vote of Morena, its allies and the PAN member Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, who endorsed it along with the legislators of the cherry-colored party.
At four in the morning, the draft decree was sent by the board of directors of the Senate to the state congresses, where it will be required to be approved by half plus one of the state legislatures.
The result of the vote in particular in the Senate was the same as in particular: 86 votes in favor, which is exactly the qualified majority and 41 from the opposition, which was missing two of its members: the PAN member Yunes Márquez and the MC senator, Daniel Barreda, who did not attend the session.
These two votes embittered positions, especially among the PAN members, and caused the debate to last 15 hours, in two locations, Reforma and Insurgentes and Xicoténcatl, where the legislators took refuge after the judicial branch workers entered their facilities.
Senators from the PRI, PAN and MC presented 60 reservations to practically the entire article, including the 12 transitory articles, with a view to overthrowing the election of judges, magistrates and ministers through popular vote, the disappearance of the Federal Judicial Council and the creation in its place of the Fiscal Disciplinary Tribunal, the prohibition of creating trusts, the elimination of million-dollar salaries and benefits for judges and the setting of deadlines for the Supreme Court and courts and tribunals to resolve criminal and civil cases.
The presentation of the reservations was used by the opposition to launch an attack against the reform, to maintain that it will weaken and take away the autonomy of the judicial power and to insist, as did the PAN member Imelda San Miguel, that on a whim they intend to subject the judicial power to the other two powers. “It is a true setback for democracy,” he stressed.
The PAN member Ricardo Anaya added that Morena intends to create “an inquisitorial court,” with the power to even remove judges, magistrates and ministers. In response, the Morena senator, Alejandro Murat, said: “What you identify as an inquisition court, we recognize as justice and accountability.”
The former governor of Oaxaca added that with the approved modifications “there will never again be judges who rule themselves, never again a judicial system of privileges.” Likewise, Morena member Citlalli Hernández Mora stressed that the senators of the 4T are convinced that with this reform “the democratization of the judicial power begins”, which will no longer be a partisan dome of vested interests”.
She reproached the very small minority that is the opposition for its violent behavior during the long day. It was very shameful, she said that among those who protested against the reform, they brought in thugs “who violated the legislative precinct of the Senate of the Republic and beat workers” of that chamber of Congress.
Senator Hernández Mora added that the judicial reform is one more step of the mandate that the majority gave them “to transform a Mexico that belonged to a few to return it to who it belongs to. No to the interests charged, no to the corrupt, no to the judges who release criminals, who unfreeze the accounts of drug traffickers”.
Since there is no electronic board in the Xicoténcatl mansion, the vote of the 127 senators present was nominal. Each one expressed the meaning of their vote and the majority took advantage to argue the meaning of it.
“The people command and I obey. Long live Andrés Manuel López Obrador, bastards!” exclaimed the Morena member Lucía Trasviña.
As it is in alphabetical order, Yunes Márquez was one of the last and when he expressed himself “in favor of the reform”, from the PAN group murmurs of disapproval were heard again, but the Veracruz native only smiled, sitting next to the Morena members.
In the end, the 4T (Fourth Transformation) legislators raised their arms, happy to have been able to pass the reform, which will immediately be sent “by all means, including digital”, to the congresses of the 32 states of the republic, according to the president of the Senate Directors’ Committee, Gerardo Fernández Noroña.
