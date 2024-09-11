Despite attempts by the opposition to dissuade the Senate, the judicial reform passed 86 to 41 on Wednesday, paving the way for its ratification.

After an all-night session that saw violent protesters attempt to stop the proceedings, the Senate passed a judicial reform package proposed by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with exactly the number of votes needed.

The importance of this vote cannot be overstated. When López Obrador was allowed to take office in 2018—after his 2006 and 2012 victories were stolen from him—the executive power was secured. The armed forces were also secured, because they were controlled by the United States, and President Trump was commander-in-chief at the time.

López Obrador’s Morena party (Movimiento Regeneración Nacional) had by that time matured into a national political force, and was able to take the legislative power.

The judicial power, however, remained under the Luciferian Brotherhood. This was a major impediment to reducing Mexico’s horrifying crime rates, as the judges refused to issue arrest warrants, imposed light sentences on criminals, capriciously released criminals, unfroze the assets of organized crime figures, and most tellingly, never touched anyone involved in raping children, selling children, or kidnappers.

On August 30, Mexicans observed the International Day of Victims of Forced Disappearances. In several states, families whose children and siblings had been kidnapped organized vigils, marches and public displays. State authorities, who do nothing to identify remains that are discovered here and there but simply bury them in mass graves, are completely indifferent. Needless to say, state authorities aren’t themselves searching for missing persons, nor are they meeting with families or even compiling accurate files on the missing, whom they undercount.

The families of the missing are all in favor of the judicial reform.

Finally, he pointed out that in the case of the [search] collectives, they support the reform to the Judicial Branch. “We participated in the dialogues, and some magistrates and judges said that if it is approved, the most popular ones will get in, not the most qualified ones. That is, in their logic, they believe that what we have in terms of judges is the best; it is the best choice.” But that is false, he says. “If that were the case, there would not be so many search collectives in the country, nor so many disappearances. There would be more cases of disappearances in the courts. And the dirty war that was experienced would not have happened, and we would not be marching, and my brother José Molina Rodríguez would not have disappeared. What most encourages disappearances is the existing impunity. Since 1952, 37 cases out of a total of 300,000 have gone to court. What is going on?

Now, if we added to this total all of the people—whether adults or children—who left home to enter the United States but were never heard from again, the number of disappearances since 1957 could easily be in the millions.

Madres buscadoras de Morelos simularon una fosa clandestina en el zócalo de Cuernavaca para exigir a la FGE la identificación de cadáveres y restos humanos hallados en los últimos años.

Photo: Searching Mothers of Morelos created a simulation of a clandestine grave in the city square of Cuernavaca to demand that the State Attorney General’s Office identify bodies and human remains discovered in recent years.

Finally, for those who appreciate details, here is the dramatic story of the Senate’s passage of the judicial reform package. For this to happen, Morena needed one vote from an opposition party, which it found in Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez (pictured below on the right), a member of the fascist National Action Party, PAN.