Omar García Harfuch, secretario de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana, durante la conferencia matutina en Palacio Nacional, el 12 de noviembre de 2024.

Mexico City. In the first 39 days of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government, more than 3,000 have been arrested for high-impact crimes throughout the country, reported the head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Omar García Harfuch.

Participating in the twice-monthly report of the security cabinet in the presidential morning press conference, Harfuch said that from October 1 to November 8 of this year the total number of criminals arrested is 3,015.

"In the Security Cabinet we have implemented lines of action based on strengthening investigative capacities and close collaboration between the federal and state governments," he said.

During that period 1,334 firearms and 42 tons of drugs of different types were seized.

In the particular case of Sinaloa—where violence increased following the kidnapping of the founder of the Sinaloa cartel, Ismael El Mayo Zambada—the largest number of arsenal seizures have occurred, with a total of 346.

García Harfuch highlighted some of the arrests that have been made in the first days of the new government, such as that of the Chinese citizen, Zhi Dong “N,” who is accused of criminal association, international distribution of cocaine, and operations with illicit proceeds (money laundering).

Zhi Dong “N” is wanted for international money-laundering and worked with other cartels to import fentanyl from China to the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

Harfuch added that in Baja California and Sinaloa, elements of the Secretariats of National Defense and the Navy, in coordination with the Attorney General's Office, dismantled 15 clandestine laboratories, stopping the production of various synthetic drugs, including several tons of methamphetamine. The drug-lab raids cost organized crime 5,857 million pesos.

