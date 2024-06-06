https://rumble.com/v4zujd5-president-nayib-bukele-seeking-gods-wisdom-taking-down-ms-13-and-his-advice.html

I learned a lot about El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele in this interview by Tucker Carlson. They made four important points, but they left some things unspoken and also perpetuated some false narratives.

The four points were:

Bukele puts all of his faith in God. In three years, and by the grace of God, Bukele’s government turned El Salvador from the country with highest murder rate in the world to the safest in the Western Hemisphere, with 2 per 100,000. This surpasses even Cuba, which had a murder rate of 4 per 100,000 in 2019. The 70,000 gang members Bukele imprisoned were Satanists. Bukele suspects that the people ruling the U.S., Canada, Europe and many countries of Latin America are evil and want to destroy their own countries.

One fact that the two left unspoken is that the CIA is a Satanic organization, and is entirely responsible for creating all transnational criminal organizations, from the Italia mafia to the Mexican cartels to MS-13.

Another unspoken fact is that when Bill Clinton deported MS-13 gang members, he did so on behalf of his Satanic master, George H.W. Bush. The people of El Salvador had just lost a revolutionary war against the country’s 13 Satanic ruling families (the same families who ruled the thirteen colonies). Reagan and Bush took advantage of the revolution to apply MK-Ultra techinques and drugs to turn young Salvadoran soldiers and paramilitaries into torturers, rapists, murderers and mutilators of unarmed men, women and children.

So, Clinton deported MS-13 gang members who were mind-controlled by the CIA in order to make El Salvador hell on Earth. The U.S. regime did this to collectively punish the people of El Salvador for rising up in a communist revolutionary movement to remove their Satanic cousins from power.

The false narrative Carlson perpetuated was that U.S. politicians installed and mind-controlled by the Bilderbergers are somehow “communists.”

Bukele also made a statement that I disagree with: that communism is an ideology. Communism is the way every positively oriented society higher than the 3rd density is organized. There are no wealth-based social classes in those societies

Mexico is quietly helping U.S. to repatriate migrants

As I perused La Jornada in the wake of the election of Claudia Sheinbaum to replace Mexico’s wise and capable president, Lopez Obrador, I saw a few articles critical of government efforts to stop the flow of migrants from Central and South America and Haiti to the United States.

I read La Jornada because it is a fairly good paper that supports Lopez Obrador. But it’s insane on the immigration issue, never considering that the people of the U.S.A. have the right to reject millions of migrants from every country where the CIA scooped up children for sex, blood, organs, slave labor and MK Ultra mind control. I mean, the U.S. working class has been oppressed and exploited by the same Satanic ruling class as everyone else, to the point that you can’t let your kids out of your sight and cannibalism and demon possession are making the news.

Oh, yeah, we’re doing great; let everyone in.

The Kindlifresserbrunnen in Berne, Switzerland

But this article and others hint that Mexican authorities are lying to migrants to get them into vans, and quietly sending them home. I’m waiting for confirmation from the migrants themselves that this is happening, but haven’t seen anything.

Jared Laureles and Jessica Xantomila - June 1, 2024