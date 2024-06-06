Mexico and El Salvador: What No One Will Say Out Loud
I learned a lot about El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele in this interview by Tucker Carlson. They made four important points, but they left some things unspoken and also perpetuated some false narratives.
The four points were:
Bukele puts all of his faith in God.
In three years, and by the grace of God, Bukele’s government turned El Salvador from the country with highest murder rate in the world to the safest in the Western Hemisphere, with 2 per 100,000. This surpasses even Cuba, which had a murder rate of 4 per 100,000 in 2019.
The 70,000 gang members Bukele imprisoned were Satanists.
Bukele suspects that the people ruling the U.S., Canada, Europe and many countries of Latin America are evil and want to destroy their own countries.
One fact that the two left unspoken is that the CIA is a Satanic organization, and is entirely responsible for creating all transnational criminal organizations, from the Italia mafia to the Mexican cartels to MS-13.
Another unspoken fact is that when Bill Clinton deported MS-13 gang members, he did so on behalf of his Satanic master, George H.W. Bush. The people of El Salvador had just lost a revolutionary war against the country’s 13 Satanic ruling families (the same families who ruled the thirteen colonies). Reagan and Bush took advantage of the revolution to apply MK-Ultra techinques and drugs to turn young Salvadoran soldiers and paramilitaries into torturers, rapists, murderers and mutilators of unarmed men, women and children.
So, Clinton deported MS-13 gang members who were mind-controlled by the CIA in order to make El Salvador hell on Earth. The U.S. regime did this to collectively punish the people of El Salvador for rising up in a communist revolutionary movement to remove their Satanic cousins from power.
The false narrative Carlson perpetuated was that U.S. politicians installed and mind-controlled by the Bilderbergers are somehow “communists.”
Bukele also made a statement that I disagree with: that communism is an ideology. Communism is the way every positively oriented society higher than the 3rd density is organized. There are no wealth-based social classes in those societies
Mexico is quietly helping U.S. to repatriate migrants
As I perused La Jornada in the wake of the election of Claudia Sheinbaum to replace Mexico’s wise and capable president, Lopez Obrador, I saw a few articles critical of government efforts to stop the flow of migrants from Central and South America and Haiti to the United States.
I read La Jornada because it is a fairly good paper that supports Lopez Obrador. But it’s insane on the immigration issue, never considering that the people of the U.S.A. have the right to reject millions of migrants from every country where the CIA scooped up children for sex, blood, organs, slave labor and MK Ultra mind control. I mean, the U.S. working class has been oppressed and exploited by the same Satanic ruling class as everyone else, to the point that you can’t let your kids out of your sight and cannibalism and demon possession are making the news.
Oh, yeah, we’re doing great; let everyone in.
But this article and others hint that Mexican authorities are lying to migrants to get them into vans, and quietly sending them home. I’m waiting for confirmation from the migrants themselves that this is happening, but haven’t seen anything.
Migrant Caravan Dislodged From Basilica
Jared Laureles and Jessica Xantomila - June 1, 2024
Mexico City. After two months of walking from Tapachula, Chiapas, the caravan of around 400 migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Colombia finally arrived at the Basilica of Guadalupe yesterday morning, seeking to get to the United States.
They barely had a few hours to take a rest when they were removed from the vicinity of the Tepeyac temple to be transferred – according to the authorities – to the Ojo de Agua booth, on the Mexico-Pachuca Highway.
These are dozens of men, women and children – many of them in strollers – dreamers in search of better living conditions. Their faces showed exhaustion and they stood under the shade of some trees to protect themselves from the hot sun, while some ate canned food, others took off their shoes or sandals that revealed the sores on their feet, while they spread blankets over them. the floor to sleep.
At 2:00 in the afternoon, a group of personnel from the Mexico City government and the Gustavo A. Madero borough’s mayor's office arrived with five trucks and at least three vans to offer to transport the undocumented immigrants to that highway point or to the exit of the Mexico-Querétaro Highway, since "there are no conditions here because Mexico is holding elections," they were told.
At first, the migrants responded that they would not leave the place, since all they wanted was to rest and continue their journey themselves the next day. However, after the insistence of government and mayoral staff with messages like: "Come on, let's go now or you'll be left alone," most of the people, visibly exhausted and confused, boarded the units and around 4:00 p.m. They left with their few belongings.
According to the authorities, the purpose was to "bring them closer on their journey to the north of the country," although when asked specifically, they were unable to explain what would happen to them after they were left on the road.
"It’s the only place here (in Mexico City) where they have not offered us food or water. We barely got to rest and they immediately kicked us out," said a Salvadoran woman.
The foreigners reported that this is not the first time they have faced these situations, since throughout their journey they have been harassed by elements of the National Migration Institute.
When the caravan left Tapachula, on March 25, "we were more than five thousand people, but immigration has been pressuring us the entire way, mistreating children and women, putting people on buses to deport them, and only 400 of us arrived here." complained José, from Honduras.
It is worth mentioning that not all the undocumented immigrants who were in the vicinity of the Basilica of Guadalupe decided to leave on the buses: some – around 80 – dispersed into the neighborhood, fearing that the government wanted to deport them.