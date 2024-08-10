La Jornada

Mexico City. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that regarding the mysterious surrender of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López to the U.S., “there is no cooperation from the U.S. government.”

The president said in his morning press conference that . . . the information given to Mexico was “very basic, very general.” However, when asked if he is considering a diplomatic note, he was cautious: “we will wait.”

The United States informed Mexico only that “an airplane arrived in El Paso, Texas, that the U.S. had made an agreement with Guzmán López some time ago, and that when the plane arrived, it not only landed with Guzmán López, but Zambada was on it as well.”

“But there has not been cooperation on the part of the United States. They have not given us sufficient information. For example, what is going on with the pilot? What did they do with the pilot? Who was he? And of course, where did the plane depart from? We want to know more about the negotiation, if it was an agreement, or how Mr. Zambada’s lawyer came to announce that he had been arrested.”

“We have to see if it was an agreement, who was involved in it-- if these two people made it of their own free will, or if some foreign agency intervened. What we are absolutely sure of is that no Mexican agency—armed forces, the National Guard—was involved.”

He said he was confident that the U.S. would send all the information. “It’s a delicate matter because we do not want gang warfare. The other gangs play non-stop. We do not want that, in homicides, for example, since 70 or 75 percent of homicides occur due to gang warfare.”

“Mexico will continue to collaborate, but under the current rules, not as it was before when [Mexican] agencies operated under the coordination of the U.S. embassy in Mexico.

Reagan, de la Madrid, Bush and Salinas were all “of one mind, one effort” toward economic expansion and growth for our southern “neighbors in the New World Order,” though what I experienced was based on “free trade” of drugs, children and pornography. - Cathy O’Brien

“Now, criminals are constantly being arrested and laboratories destroyed as never before. We do it because illegal acts cannot be allowed, and out of solidarity with a friendly neighboring government, a sister nation that is suffering from this drug pandemic.”

The president recalled that some time ago, American legislators asked him to intervene with China to stop the flow of precursors for fentanyl. In response, he sent a letter to President Xi Jinping to request his cooperation to prevent the sale of these precursors that cause the death of 100,000 young Americans a year.