La Jornada - November 23, 2024

The men facing the camera are the arrestees; the armed agents with their backs to the camera carried out the arrests

Gustavo Castillo and the editorial team

A mayor, five municipal public security officials and an honorary president of the local Family Development System (DIF) were arrested yesterday in different districts of the state of Mexico for their alleged links to organized crime.

This occurred during a large deployment of federal and state forces called Operation Swarm, whose objective was to execute 14 arrest warrants, reported the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC). According to the authorities, the arrested officials facilitated the actcivities of criminal gangs such as La Familia Michoacana, Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), Unión Tepito, Nuevo Imperio and Anti-Unión Tepito.

More than 1,500 officers from the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), the National Guard, the Army, the Navy, as well as the state and federal security secretariats participated in the operation. The uniformed men mobilized simultaneously in Amanalco, Texcaltitlán, Santo Tomás de los Plátanos, Tonatico, Tejupilco, Chicoloapan, Ixtapaluca, Naucalpan, Coacalco and Jilotzingo to arrest the accused for direct or indirect links to extortion, kidnapping and homicide.

One of the suspects was the director of Public Security of Texcaltitlán, Isidro Cortés Jiménez, who, upon learning that they were after him, decided to take his service weapon and shoot himself in the head at the command post. In this municipality, on December 8 of last year, residents of the community of Texcapilla confronted with clubs and machetes members of La Familia Michoacana, who were extorting them. The death toll was 14—11 criminals and three locals.

Yesterday at 7 a.m., the officers arrived in Amanalco, next to Valle de Bravo, where they arrested the municipal president María Elena Martínez Robles. Martínez ran for office under Movimiento Ciudadano, and before taking office she went over to Morena. Officers also arrested the chief of police, Manuel Alejandro Rangel Salgado.

Also in that southern part of ​​the state, the director of Security and Traffic of Tejupilco, Eraclio Campuzano, was arrested. Meanwhile, in Santo Tomás de los Plátanos they did not find their target. According to state sources, they were after Mayor María del Rosario Matías Esquivel (PRD), who failed to show up for a morning meeting to which she was summoned.

Operation Swarm also included municipalities in the east. In Ixtapaluca, Rodolfo Chávez Torres, director of operations for Citizen Security and Prevention, and Roberto Malpica Santos, regional head of that department, were captured. They were also looking for two police commanders from Chicoloapan, but they fled.

Another group of agents went to Naucalpan, where they arrested Omar Leyva, deputy director of Citizen Security and Mobility; they also carried out actions in Jilotzingo, but did not find the commander they were trying to arrest. They were also unsuccessful in Coacalco, where they were after two public officials.

In Tonatico, bordering the states of Guerrero and Morelos, they arrested the honorary president of the DIF (Family Development System), Ellery Guadalupe Figueroa, the husband of the mayor of that district, Marlem Ayala Sánchez (PAN).

These actions were carried out after months of intelligence work between state and federal authorities, which ended with the FGJEM compiling files against 14 municipal officials.

Operation Swarm is the first of this magnitude to be carried out in the state. However, at the beginning of last September, the State of Mexico prosecutor's office arrested the security directors of Aculco, Carlos Alberto Díaz Gómez, and Acambay, Eulises González, over the course of five days, accusing them of being involved in the death of the security commissioner of Tenancingo, Agustín Oropeza. Justo Mendoza Cárdenas, security director of Atlacomulco, remains at large for his alleged participation in this crime.

Also in that month, the security chiefs of Tlatlaya, Luis Ángel Nicolás, and Coatepec Harinas, Juan Cruz Solano, were arrested; they are currently being prosecuted for protecting the Michoacan Family.

An arrest warrant dating from last April against the security chief of [the town of] Nicolás Romero, Adrián Mauricio Sánchez Mitre, who is allegedly involved with the CJNG, is outstanding. In Nicolás Romero, prosecutors confirmed the participation of twenty police officers in kidnappings and extortions of public transport operators, for which the police were arrested.

In recent weeks, the state Secretary of Security, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, has held meetings with mayors-elect who will take office on January 1st, to whom he suggested delegating to the state the appointment of local security chiefs to have greater control and prevent them from ending up colluding with criminals.

According to official data, La Familia Michoacana operates in the municipalities of Amanalco, Texcaltitlán, Santo Tomás de los Plátanos, Tonatico and Tejupilco, in the south of the state. In Coacalco, the Anti-Unión Tepito and the CJNG predominate. In Naucalpan and Jilotzingo, Unión Tepito. The three demarcations are located in the west of the Valley of Mexico. In Ixtapaluca and Chicoloapan, in the east, the CJNG is present; in the latter, La Familia Michoacana also operates.