Mexico was informed in a preliminary result that it had lost the dispute panel that the U.S. requested in August of 2023 after President López Obrador, in February of 2023, banned the use of genetically modified corn in products for human consumption, including animal feed.

Secretary of the Economy Marcelo Ebrard made the remark at a seminar titled “North America: What's Coming,” organized by El Colegio de México.

"They already gave us the preliminary result for corn. The process is not over yet; it will end in December, but maybe they will beat us," the secretary said.

However, in an interview with the media, Ebrard denied that Mexico had lost the dispute panel.

"They asked me if we had already lost the [dispute] panel. Well, no. They communicated a preliminary result to us on the 22nd. We answered on the 6th, they will answer me on the 29th, and on December 14 we will know how that panel ended," he said.

At the end of the process "we will announce what actions we have planned if the final decision of the panel goes against us. We are already working on that," said Ebrard when asked about Mexico's response if it loses the dispute. Last Friday, the secretary said that he had already sent comments to the panel on its preliminary report.

The Agricultural Markets Consulting Group (GCMA) foresees that if the decision does not favor Mexico, the government will have to eliminate the restrictions or face sanctions, such as tariffs on products, which will be decided by the United States and Canada.

The Secretariat of the Economy (SE), during the government of President López Obrador, claimed that the measures do not prohibit imports, since they are allowed; they are simply not allowed to be used in tortillas and dough.

The Secretariat also argued that 50 percent of the corn consumed in Mexico is domestic and the other half is imported.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) argued that the ban on genetically modified grain lacked a scientific basis and that the restrictions undermine market access. Mexico buys around $5 billion of corn per year from the United States, which is used to feed livestock.

On the other hand, Ebrard said that there will be an agreement in the 6-year review of the T-MEC in 2026, and acknowledged that if Robert Lighthizer returns to lead the United States Trade Office it will be an advantage, because they already know each other.