RECORD DRUG BUST: Mexican Navy seizes 8,360 kilograms (18,400 lbs or 9.2 short tons) of cocaine worth USD $105 million

A photo released Oct. 19, 2024, by the Mexican Navy shows troops posing with packages of narcotics seized after intercepting six small boats southwest of the port of Lazaro Cardenas, off the state of Michoacan, Mexico. (Photo from Mexican Navy/AFP)

The Mexican navy announced Friday it had seized more than 9.2 short tons of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean, a record for a single operation at sea.

"Navy personnel seized 8,361 kilograms of illicit cargo, which represents the largest amount of drugs seized in a maritime operation, unprecedented in history," said a statement from the Ministry of the Navy, Semar.

It did not specify the type of the drugs, but said they were valued at about $105 million.

Twenty-three were arrested during the bust which took place southwest of the port of Lázaro Cárdenas.

The drugs were distributed in six small boats, and one of the vessels was a submersible, which required a complex action on the part of the sailors, the ministry said.

A photo released Oct. 19, 2024, by the Mexican Navy shows a semi-submersible vessel suspected of transporting illegal narcotics being detained southwest of the port of Lazaro Cardenas, off the state of Michoacan, Mexico. (Photo from Mexican Navy/AFP)

The largest drug seizure in Mexico's history was 23 tons of Colombian cocaine in November 2007, but this was on land.

Mexico has for decades been the hub of drug trafficking to the United States, with cartels fighting for control of the trade.

The state of Michoacán is the scene of clashes between cartels, including Jalisco Nueva Generacion, one of Mexico's most violent syndicates.

The latest raid reported Friday was carried out "days ago" by surface units backed by a helicopter, the ministry said.

Some 8,700 liters of fuel, another source of profit for smugglers, were also found on the vessels.

On August 23, the Navy reported it had impounded 7 long tons (7.8 short tons) of drugs in two separate operations in the same area.



Across Mexico, more than 450,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands have gone missing in a spiral of violence since President Felipe Calderon deployed the army to combat drug trafficking in 2006.