I’m watching Trump’s speech at an annual Jesuit fundraiser—for children—and the president jokes that Kamala “Masonic Police” Harris isn’t there because “she’s in Michigan tonight receiving communion from Gretchen Whitmer.” https://rumble.com/v5j69iq-trump-said-some-people-from-fox-news-helped-write-his-jokes-last-night..html?e9s=src_v1_mfp

To myself: “So, Whitmer’s a priestess; that’s interesting. Wasn’t she executed?”

Here are the three relevant articles from the REAL Real Raw News.

Membership in the Order of Melchizedek is shown by the wearing of pearls and the color purple

June 1, 2023

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was arrested Tuesday [May 30] while heading home to the Governor’s mansion from a vacation rental in Grand Haven, on the coast of Lake Michigan, where she spent Memorial Day Weekend with friends and family, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

A Marine reconnaissance platoon from Camp Pendleton stopped Whitmer’s vehicle near Interstate 96 in Coopersville. They showed a shocked and puzzled Whitmer a military arrest warrant bursting with charges ranging from seditious conspiracy to treason to arranging her own attempted kidnapping just before the 2020 presidential election.

According to our source, Gen. Smith learned through intercepted phone calls that Whitmer, in a perplexing move, would travel solo to Grand Haven instead of being accompanied by a throng of Deep State security.

“It was abnormal for her to go anywhere alone. When we had eyes on her in the past, the bitch was always well-protected and in situations that would’ve made an arrest difficult, dangerous. A while ago we pulled eyes off her to keep track of others, but we kept electronic surveillance,” our source said.

He added that Gen. Smith heard about her trip only two days before the holiday.

Given the choice between confronting Whitmer while she drove to Grand Haven or on the trip home, Gen. Smith picked the latter because he wanted to ensure his Marines had ample time to not only arrive in Grand Haven on time but also form a contingency plan in case the operation went south. On Monday undercover Marines arrived in Grand Haven and established surveillance on the residence.

Marines observed Whitmer host a dozen guests at a backyard barbeque; she consumed copious amounts of alcohol and stumbled about groping male guests. Whitmer’s husband, Dr. Marc Mallory, a dentist who retired early due to alleged but unproven threats from Trump supporters, was not present at the barbeque, our source said.

The following day Marines tailed Whitmer’s car as it traveled along Interstate 96, which was packed densely with traffic of holiday revelers heading home after an extended weekend away. The Marines, our source said, patiently followed Whitmer until she, for reasons unknown, entered a side street devoid of traffic. One Marine SUV jumped the curb and sped ahead of Whitmer, cutting her off, while a second Marine SUV blocked her retreat as she tried to reverse.

She had locked the doors and was frantically dialing her cell phone when the Marines shattered the driver’s window and dragged Whitmer, kicking and screaming, from the vehicle. When handed a copy of the arrest warrant, Whitmer shredded it and demanded to speak with Joseph Biden. She was told that “Biden can’t help you anymore” and forced into the rear seat of an SUV. Two Marines commandeered her car and drove off.

Our source said Whitmer was taken to a processing center and underwent a medical exam to determine whether she was a natural human or a clone. General Smith ordered the examination because the Special Forces unit that raided a cloning lab in the Ozarks last December found replicas of Whitmer.

“The Whitmer we caught appears to be the real Whitmer. No indicators of cloning were found,” our source said.

He said Whitmer would be sent to GITMO or Camp Blaz to face a military tribunal.

June 1, 2023

The same iPad had a spreadsheet listing the names and genders of 50 missing kids, all of whom were kidnapped or had vanished into thin air during Whitmer’s tenure as governor.

United States Marines forensically examined Gretchen Whitmer’s vehicle and found pornography, illegal narcotics, and an iPad holding a ledger of names and ages of children who appear on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s private database, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

As reported previously, United States Marines apprehended Whitmer and seized her car while she was returning to Lansing from a holiday weekend on the shores of Lake Michigan. The vehicle was taken to an undisclosed place for inspection.

Drugs

Upon inspecting the interior, the Marines found a Ziplock bag of white powder in the center console. The substance tested positive for cocaine and had traces of fentanyl. Our source said drug crimes—except for production of Adrenochrome–are outside White Hats’ purview, but the Marines tested the product to see if her covid-19 hypocrisy extended to illicit narcotics.

Although Whitmer supported legislation to decriminalize the use of recreational marijuana, she strengthened prison sentences on people convicted of unlawful possession of opioids and benzodiazepines and stimulants like cocaine.

Our source said Whitmer was clearly impaired at the time of the arrest. A rapid antibody test, taken when Marines moved her to a safehouse, confirmed she had not received vaccinations for Covid-19, affirming her double standards.

Pornography

With General Smith’s consent, the Marines took a crack at hacking the passcode on an iPad found in Whitmer’s car. She refused to surrender the code willingly, our source said. It took them only 15 minutes to unlock the device after using Whitmer’s birth month and year as the password. The device reportedly held “thousands” of pornographic images and a bevy of “hardcore” videos.

Viewing adult content is no crime; if adults wish to partake in the devil’s playground, it’s their choice.

The Marines examining the iPad said it had mock, or role-play, rape sessions featuring Eastern European women and Black men, who appeared to be adults—no evidence of child pornography was found on the iPad.

Child Trafficking

But the same iPad had a spreadsheet listing the names and genders of 50 missing kids, all of whom were kidnapped or had vanished into thin air during Whitmer’s tenure as governor. None of them, however, were residents of the Great Lake State. Twelve had disappeared from national parks in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming while on family trips, and 14 others were kidnapped inside grocery stores and shopping malls. Our source did not disclose the disposition of the remainder, but he said all 50 were between 6-14 years old.

When asked to explain the database, Whitmer told the Marines she oversaw a government committee investigating missing children nationwide, although there’s no record such a group exists.

Our source said the iPad has been sent to Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command for a comprehensive inspection.

June 19, 2023

The United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps convicted and sentenced to death Gretchen Whitmer after Vice Adm. Darse E. Crandall, who had flown from Guam to GITMO, presented a preponderance of evidence proving the witch committed treason against America and its people during the height of the Covid-19 plandemic.

She wrote [in a letter to the governor of California] that whoever had better control of the population would be president in 2024 or 2028. “I have my people on a leash; do you?” Full Disclosure Satanic Rituals of America’s Ruling Families Born on March 26, 1940, and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Nancy Pelosi was the daughter of Baltimore mayor and U.S. representative (Maryland) Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. (1903 – 1987). She graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. in 1962 and married businessman Paul Pelosi the next year… Read more

As reported, Whitmer was apprehended by U.S. Marines last month while driving home from a vacation residence near Lake Michigan, where she spent the Memorial Day Weekend. She was then brought to a holding facility before being flown to GITMO’s Camp Delta detention center. There, she made a name for herself as a cantankerous inmate, demeaning staff and bemoaning imprisonment, claiming “my people” would free her.

A GITMO MP found it humorous that the Deep State is eager to enslave and imprison innocent patriots but cannot themselves stand a single day of confinement without losing their minds.

On Wednesday, June 14, MPs escorted Whitmer to GITMO’s south courtroom. Upon entering, a handcuffed Whitmer scowled at Adm. Crandall, saying, “So, it’s you.”

“It is. And we appreciate you gracing us with your presence,” the admiral replied sarcastically, as Whitmer sat at the defense table. She looked to her left and right, then blurted, “Where’s my lawyer?”

She said she had secured counsel from Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears, a prestigious D.C. firm, and was told an attorney would represent her for a military tribunal. Her allotted phone calls, she complained, were used to strike a deal with the firm.

“Maybe, and I’m just speculating here, they deserted you because they didn’t get a retainer. See, we’ve frozen your domestic assets,” Adm. Crandall said.

Whitmer blanched. She trembled in anger. She was about to open her maw when the admiral cautioned her to avoid wild outbursts lest she be gagged.

Admiral Crandall introduced a witness, a 25-year-old man who had interned for Whitmer while attending Michigan State University during the Plandemic.

Real Raw News has been asked to conceal his name, so we’ll refer to him as “Robert.”

Admiral Crandall asked a few basic questions, and Robert said he had applied for an internship because he was a political science major and wanted to pursue a political career after graduating.

“What was it like working for the defendant?” Adm. Crandall asked.

“Umm. It was great when she wasn’t around. And not as great when she was around,” Robert replied.

“Please elaborate,” the admiral said.

“Well, umm, if I’m speaking freely, she was a condescending bitch. She seemed to get pleasure from insulting people for no reason. Not just me. Many of her subordinates.”

“Yet you stayed on with her,” the admiral noted.

“Yes, because I thought it would help my plans,” Robert said.

“Were you working, as in her company, on March 7, 2020?”

The date was significant. It was the day Whitmer claimed Covid was killing thousands and implemented shelter-in-place orders, restricting the movement of the people to essential travel only—grocery and drug store and doctor visits. She empowered law enforcement to fine or arrest violators. She abused her gubernatorial powers to prohibit retailers from selling items she deemed “non-essential.” For example, residents shopping at Walmart were forbidden from buying seeds and sporting equipment. Women could purchase hygiene products but not cosmetics. Men could buy shaving razors but not cologne. When customers complained, Walmart said it was adhering to the governor’s orders.

A month later, Whitmer tightened restrictions, saying Covid had killed 1,900 residents. But she attended maskless governmental soirees. She was photographed at a bar in East Lansing, drinking maskless among a throng of unmasked associates.

Adm. Crandall faced the witness. “In your deposition, you testified you were in the defendant’s office on March 7, 2020, and overheard a conversation she had with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrest, is that correct?”

“Yes, sir, she and Garlin were discussing how Covid was fake and how the lockdowns were a social experiment to see if people obeyed orders,” Robert said.

“I want to be clear. You personally heard the defendant say Covid is fake,” the admiral said.

“I did,” Robert said. “She said it’s no different from seasonal flu.”

Whitmer chimed in. “You’re a liar! You deceitful piece of shit. I have connections; you’ll never work anywhere again.”

The admiral ordered MPs to put a muzzle on Whitmer.

“It’s mindboggling how often we have to do this,” he commented.

He excused the rattled witness. His next piece of evidence was a document Whitmer had written to the late Gavin Newsom in April 2020. In it, Whitmer boasted that Michigan was ahead of California in enforcing Covid restrictions, as if it were a competition. She taunted Newsom playfully, telling him to keep up with “the program.” She wrote that whoever had better control of the population would ascend to the presidency in 2024 or 2028. “I have my people on a leash, do you?” part of her correspondence read.

The admiral approached the officers empaneled to weigh the merits of JAG’s case. “I have my people on a leash. Odd thing for a governor of a state of ten million people to say. It sounds like she thinks of them as pets—a cat, a dog, gerbils maybe.”

He summoned a second witness, Genesee County Coroner Karen Lang, one of four medical examiners working in 2020. She spoke about her academic and work history.

“Mrs. Lang, in 2020 and 2021, did you attribute non-Covid fatalities to Covid-19?”

“With regrets, I did, as did my colleagues,” Lang said.

“How many?” the admiral asked.

“I don’t know combined, but I did on about 300 cases.”

“So, let’s take that number. Three hundred residents of Genesee County died of causes unrelated to Covid, but you listed Covid as the primary cause of death on death certificates, is that correct?”

“Yes,” Lang said.

“And how do you know they didn’t have Covid?” the admiral asked.

“We never tested postmortem. A directive came down from the governor to county health to us. We were told to put Covid-19 as a cause of death,” she said.

“To victims of gunshot wounds?” the admiral said.

“Yes.”

“For people who died in automobile accidents?”

“Yes,” said Lang.

“For a 76-year-old man who died during a storm when a tree in his yard uprooted and fell on him?”

“Yes.”

“And you did this why?” Adm. Crandall asked.

“Because it was made abundantly clear we had to, or risk our livelihood.”

“And these orders didn’t conflict with any type or moral compass, your ethical responsibilities?” Adm. Crandall said.

Lang sighed heavily. “I confronted Gretchen once. She entreated me to a lengthy chewing out. I’m not proud of what I did, but we were told these people were dead, so what difference did it make how we labeled the death?”

“Thank you, Mrs. Lang, we appreciate your cooperation,” Adm. Crandall said, and excused the witness.

He addressed the panel: “Had we the time, we could spend weeks, months presenting evidence against Gretchen Whitmer, but we don’t have the time, and believe what’s been shown proves beyond reasonable doubt that she violated her oath of office and committed treason. We ask you to judge the evidence and find the defendant guilty.”

A verdict was reached in 15 minutes: guilty.

Gretchen Whitmer was guilty and must hang for her crimes, the lead officer on the panel said.

The admiral said he would schedule a date of execution soon.

Unlike Hillary Clinton, Whitmer didn’t get to request a last meal

June 26, 2023

As is customary, the admiral asked Whitmer whether she wanted Last Rites or the chance to make a statement of contrition.

She said the people she wished to speak with were Biden and Kamala Harris.

The admiral instructed the hangman to flip the switch, and a second later, Whitmer was swinging from the rope, a guttural gurgling sound escaping her lips.

She was officially pronounced dead several minutes later.

“Another Covid queen out of the way,” Adm. Crandall said.