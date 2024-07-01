https://rumble.com/v5402ux-tucker-carlson-responds-to-julian-assanges-release-during-australia-speech.html

Tucker Carlson is currently touring Australia as a guest of billionaire capitalist Clive Palmer, and took questions from the media after making a speech at the “Australian Freedom Conference” in Canberra on June 25.

Most people reporting on the speech focused on insults that Tucker deservedly directed at Australian Associated Press (AAP) reporter Kat Wong, whom he called “stupid,” “dumb” and a “chick.” He mocked Paul Sakkal from the Sydney Morning Herald (28:00) for claiming that “the covid shot saved probably tens of millions of lives,” suggesting that Sakkal was living in a “time capsule.” He called reporters “castrated robots” whom nobody likes.

Carlson accused Boris Johnson of criminal conduct for ending peace negotiations underway in Belarus and Turkey.

30:00 “Boris Johnson is a criminal buffoon . . .” “Boris Johnson, on orders from the Biden administration, shut down the peace negotiations almost two years ago.”

This is not new information. Common Dreams reported this on May 6, 2022, in an article titled “Boris Johnson Pressured Zelenskyy to Ditch Peace Talks With Russia: Ukrainian Paper.”

In the weeks ahead of Johnson's April 9 visit, high-level diplomatic talks held in Belarus and Turkey had failed to yield a diplomatic breakthrough, though reports in mid-March indicated that Russian and Ukrainian delegations "made significant progress" toward a 15-point peace deal that would involve Ukraine renouncing its NATO ambitions in exchange for the withdrawal of Moscow's troops.

Tucker continued his attack on the mass media’s demonization of the Russian president, which apparently began when Putin broke free of his MK-Ultra mind control and began to fight back against the Brotherhood—not only for the people of Russia, but for humanity. It was Russia that saved Syria from becoming another Libya—another lawless slave plantation funding the New World Order.

In what could only have been a pre-arranged opportunity, Tucker repeated the claim he has made previously, that intelligence agencies run governments and the institutional mass media.

32:00 [Yet it is a story that] Putin doesn’t respect human rights or the rule of law. Okay. Well, just today, Julian Assange was released after twelve years in custody, and your government did nothing, the UK made it possible, and the United States demanded it [Assange’s imprisonment]. You tell me how that’s consistent with the rule of law or democracy. It’s not. It’s rule by the intelligence agencies, it’s lawlessness, and it’s a crime.

Carlson has not yet said, but has strongly suggested, that it is Satanists who control the intelligence agencies (see his interview with Nayib Bukele, the devout president of El Salvador).

Now we will discuss “the biggest loser,” Mike Pompeo.

I find Pompeo’s West Point t-shirt interesting, just as I find Obama’s Aleister Crowley t-shirt interesting.

Barack Obama wearing Aleister Crowley t-shirt 2012

The United States Military Academy, known as West Point, is a United States service academy located in West Point, New York. It trains U.S. Army officers. Its sports teams are known as the Black Knights.

This was the academy’s sports logo until 2015.

In 2015, West Point changed its logo to the one thin Pompeo is wearing, which is called the Athena Shield. The change seems to have been motivated by a desire to retire the name, Black Knights, which is very close to a term we hear every day: black hats, also known as Satanists.

The New York Post ran an exclusive interview with the former director of Central Intelligence on January 6, 2022, exactly one year after Trump supporters walked into their Capitol to take a look around. Pompeo explained his rapid weight loss this way:

It all started on June 14, 2021, when Pompeo stepped on the scale and saw he was just pounds away from 300 for the first time in his life. The next morning, he said, he woke up and told his wife, Susan: “Today is the day.” Pompeo, 58, said he invested in a home gym in his basement with some dumbbells and an elliptical machine, where The Post photographed him this week. “I tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me.”

Now, another curious thing happened at this time, which was that Pompeo, a Fox News contributor, appeared on Sean Hannity wearing a latex mask.

But look at the date of this latex-mask guy September 2021. If Pompeo started exercising and dieting on June 15, 2021, this interview was only two months and three weeks later.

It gets stranger. Here is a guy in a Pompeo mask on March 3, 2021. Significantly, he wants to run for president.

Mike Pompeo mask

It’s as if Steve Bannon (whom I consider the screenwriter of the Apocalypse) said, “We put out a guy with a gap between his mask and his neck, an nobody noticed. Let’s take off 100 pounds and see if anyone notices that.”

The only logical conclusion is that Pompeo had been, in the Q vernacular, CLASed—which means “cut, lift and substitute,” or something like that. In other words, Pompeo is either in detention on an off-shore military base, or he lost more than 90 pounds.

We hadn’t had any confirmation that Pompeo was a “black knight” who had faced justice until Tucker Carlson called him a criminal and called for his arrest for conspiracy to commit murder.

38:00 “Mike Pompeo was Trump’s CIA director. And it emerged that as CIA director, when Assange was locked in the Ecuadoran Embassy for seven years or something, that he plotted to murder him. And Assange had never been charged with any crime in the United States. . . . Under our system, and yours, you can’t just murder people because they embarrass you. So, Assange leaked CIA secrets, and Pompeo, as director of CIA, plotted to murder him. And the remarkable thing is that no one arrested Mike Pompeo. He’s still walking free.

What I think happened to Mike Pompeo is that he was exposed by Jessie Czebotar as a Luciferian. Look at the pearls worn by his wife, Susan, which show both are members of the Order of Melchizedek. (I love her dress, by the way, even if she is a cannibal.)