November 12, 2026 - White Hats on Monday arrested a deep-state couple, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, the despicable duo who played pivotal roles in feeding Clinton-funded opposition research into the FBI’s now-debunked Crossfire Hurricane investigation, Real Raw News has learned.

The arrests, a White Hat source told RRN, followed the unsealing of a multi-count indictment authored by President Trump and then-acting Attorney General Jefferey Rosen shortly before Trump left D.C. in January 2021.

Nellie Ohr was a government intelligence specialist, a CIA contractor, and an independent contractor for Fusion GPS, which the Clinton campaign and the DNC hired in early 2016 to dig up or manufacture dirt on Trump.

Her husband, Bruce, was a senior DOJ official and an expert on organized crime. While Nellie Ohr researched Trump, his family, and his associates, Bruce served as an intermediary between former British agent Christopher Steele (the Steele Dossier) and the FBI. Together, the Ohrs, Steele, and Fusion GPS had formed an intricate web of deceit. Nellie Ohr, through Fusion GPS, concocted defamatory and fanciful yarns painting Trump as a debauched mafioso with ties to Moscow. Fusion GPS fed the lies to Christopher Steele, who, in turn, shared them with Bruce Ohr, who then handed them off to the FBI. The circuitous deception led to the FBI illegally wiretapping many Trump-owned properties, including his office in Trump Tower.

After the DNC’s involvement became a matter of public record and Steele’s dossier was thoroughly debunked, Bruce Ohr incredulously claimed he didn’t know that his wife and Fusion GPS had been inextricably linked. However, the FBI had soon found evidence of emails, thumb drive transfers, and clandestine meetings proving that the Ohrs had deep ties to Steele.

At the time, the DOJ had ample evidence to indict the Ohrs, but the DOJ inspector general disagreed, saying the couple had made unprosecutable “errors in judgment.” Bruce Ohr was demoted, then fired.

According to our source, Trump had all but forgotten about the Ohrs until late 2020, when Kash Patel, then acting chief of staff to acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, refreshed Trump’s recollection.

On or about January 15, 2021, acting AG Jeffrey Rosen authored an indictment charging the invidious Ohrs with high crimes and misdemeanors, including treason. Trump sent the indictment to JAG before retreating to his Mar-a-Lago command center.

“You know we got a challenging backlog of indictments, on top of new ones we get every day,” our source said. “The DOJ should’ve dispensed with the Ohrs in 2017, but it fell to us. Better late than never, right?”

Near midnight on Monday, teams of JAG agents and military law-enforcement personnel descended on the Ohrs’ home in Loudoun County, Virginia.

“Bruce and Nellie Ohr refused repeated requests to open the door and surrender peacefully,” our source said.

After a brief period of negotiation through a bullhorn, JAG decided to breach the residence. They shattered the reinforced front door and knocked down a side entrance, catching the couple as they fled toward a “safe room” —a reinforced, secure enclosure built into or integrated into a house to protect occupants during an emergency. Our source said the couple, both 64, “resisted arrest” as JAG agents zip-tied their wrists.

“We gave them every chance to comply,” our source said. “When they didn’t, we used the minimum force necessary to effect the arrests and ensure safety of our people.”

The Ohrs, he said in closing, were transported under military escort to a JAG processing station.

“They’ll get their day in court, a fair tribunal. Maybe they’ll get hanged side-by-side,” he said.