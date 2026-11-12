Good News

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
14h

Hope this is TRUE!!! 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 ♥️

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Judith's avatar
Judith
18h

I hope this is a fact. How is it verified?

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