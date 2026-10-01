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Marilyn Emerson's avatar
Marilyn Emerson
Oct 1

Keep informing us Diana! Every new report is another vote for our protection, freedom, justice, & the American way. Not many have access to the information & fewer let us know! Thank you so much!

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1 reply by Diana Barahona
Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
Oct 1

One more down. 👏🏻

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