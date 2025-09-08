“I’ll do what you ask to the best of my ability,” he reportedly told Pelosi on the phone. “This is madness, and if it helps put Trump behind bars, I’m all for it.”

On Tuesday, September 2, US Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigators paid a courtesy call to former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, a Trump appointee, at his ranch house in San Louis Obispo, California. They courteously informed him that he had been charged with conspiracy to commit mutiny and would have to accompany them to a nearby detention center for processing.

Captain Ryan McCarthy, Retired, is among several recently apprehended deep-staters whose names appear in the appendix of FBI Director Kash Patel’s book, Government Gangsters, which critics have accused of being a blueprint for retribution against elected and appointed officials who’ve panned the president’s policies. Patel has denied such claims, and our sources indicate that people appearing in Government Gangsters were indicted long before the book’s publication. Regardless, McCarthy was the fifth person in Patel’s book to receive unwelcome White-Hat visitors in the last few weeks.

McCarthy is an atypical deep-stater in that he had never shown an outward allegiance to deep-state interests, though he would become enmeshed in controversy toward the end of Trump’s first term. A former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, McCarthy, 52, had joined the military in 1997 and attended the Virginia Military Institute. He left the service in 2002 to enter the private sector and worked for the war contractor Lockheed Martin, where he contributed to the development of the F-35 program. He had held numerous private and government jobs, including at banking conglomerate HSBC, and as a special assistant to former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

In June 2017, Trump nominated McCarthy to become the Under Secretary of the Army, and the Senate confirmed his appointment two months later, despite the grumblings of senators who opined that prestigious top jobs should be reserved for generals, not a mere captain whose only impressive award was a combat service ribbon. In 2019, Trump appointed him Secretary of the Army, a position he kept until resigning after the criminal Joseph R. Biden and his handlers stole the presidential election.

Superficially, McCarthy had been an inspiring soldier and a successful businessman. He had earned substantial compensation for HSBC and had advocated for improved benefits for veterans.

On January 6, 2021, the day a swarm of Trump supporters converged on the Capitol to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s unlawful election as president, McCarthy drew fire for allegedly delaying the deployment of the D.C. National Guard. At the time, the decision on whether to use the Guard was a hotly contested issue. Trump later claimed that he had suggested and offered to have up to 20,000 National Guard troops ready for January 6, and accused now-deceased witch Nancy Pelosi of thwarting his efforts. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and the criminal Mark A. Milley said Trump never intended to deploy the Guard. The fact is, however, Trump had activated the Guard upon learning that ANTIFA agitators and feds posing as MAGA were masquerading as MAGA and trying to turn a peaceful demonstration into a chaotic riot.

According to CID sources familiar with McCarthy’s arrest, he had impeded Trump’s efforts to put boots on the ground on J6 to prevent the military from identifying and arresting corrupt feds and ANTIFA assets. As ANTIFA assets dressed in MAGA attire smashed windows and beat police officers, McCarthy was on the phone with Pelosi, assuring her he’d do everything in his power to delay the Guard’s deployment.

“I’ll do what you ask to the best of my ability,” he reportedly told Pelosi on the phone. “This is madness, and if it helps put Trump behind bars, I’m all for it.”

Trump, one source said, discovered the betrayal the next day, and he and acting AG Jeffrey Rosen authored a sealed indictment charging McCarthy with mutiny. That indictment was finally unsealed last week.

“We got the indictment and warrant and were told to go get him [McCarthy],” a CID source said. “We couldn’t find him at his Maryland address and found out he had a place in California, and that’s where he was.”

McCarthy, he added, was sitting on his front porch sipping coffee last Tuesday morning when four SUVs, tires crunching gravel, crested the dirt road leading to his property. McCarthy stood, hands visible, as CID’s warrant officers fanned out, weapons drawn but held at the low ready position.

“Ryan McCarthy, you’re under arrest for mutiny and conspiracy. Hands where we can see them,” the lead CID agent called out, approaching cautiously and noticing a handgun tucked in McCarthy’s waistband.

Outnumbered and outgunned, McCarthy complied, lacing his fingers together atop his head as a CID agent disarmed and handcuffed him.

“Why now?” was all McCarthy said.

“Justice doesn’t retire,” the lead agent replied, “and neither do the orders you defied.”

Our source said McCarthy will eventually answer for his crimes before a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay.