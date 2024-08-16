https://realrawnews.com/2024/08/military-arrests-nih-director-monica-bertagnolli/

U.S. Navy JAG investigators on Wednesday arrested NIH Director Monica Bertagnolli, a deep-state despot who sought to usher in a second plandemic ahead of Election Day 2024, this time using COVID-19 and Monkey Pox as an excuse to enforce mail-in voting, JAG sources told Real Raw News.

Bertagnolli, a Princeton graduate and an oncologist, was nominated by pResident Biden to serve as director of the National Institutes of Health in May 2023, after white hats caught, tried, and executed her predecessor, Francis Collins, and his CDC cohort, Rochelle Walensky. The latter had pushed for Mpox restrictions—mandatory masking and compulsory experimental mRNA Mpox vaccinations, but her State Department handlers, still reeling in the aftermath of their beloved plandemic’s unravelling—felt it was too soon to attempt to deceive the public.

Apparently they’ve had a change of heart, and their sudden reversal hadn’t gone unnoticed.

On Tuesday, U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) intercepted a call between Bertagnolli and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. On the call, Bertagnolli asked whether the WHO was ready to declare Mpox a public health emergency of international concern, and said active health crises would help “President Harris” secure victory in November. Moreover, she noted, convincing the public that Mpox was now infecting heterosexuals was a key component of Harris’ agenda. Additionally, she implored Ghebreyesus to declare the FLiRT and LB.1 coronavirus strains a “global catastrophe.”

While Ghebreyesus agreed that two health scares are better than one, he said focusing on both simultaneously would appear suspicious and recommended postponing fresh COVID declarations until October.

“Your President Harris may need an October surprise, and we can help with that,” Ghebreyesus told Bertagnolli.

“Yes, an October surprise; excellent idea,” she replied in hushed, conspiratorial tones.

In the politics of the United States, an October Surprise is an unexpected event, contrived or unplanned, with the potential to influence the outcome of a November election. October surprises date back to the 19th Century, but the term entered common parlance in 1980, when President Ronald Reagan, fearing that a last-minute deal to release American hostages held in Iran might earn incumbent Jimmy Carter enough votes to win re-election, made a secret deal with Iranian leaders to delay the release of the hostages until after election day. Reagan won, and on the day of his inauguration—minutes after he concluded his 20-minute inaugural address—the Islamic Republic of Iran announced the release of the hostages. Reagan’s CIA director, William Casey, had mentioned the term “October surprise” to the press more than once.

Harris, Bertagnolli, the NIH, and the WHO apparently believe surprising citizens with fresh mandates and encouraging them to vote by mail rather than risk getting infected is a grand idea.

“Before they ended the call, Monica Bertagnolli, now detainee Bertagnolli, told that WHO pig that Harris wanted at least 75% of registered voters voting by mail. There’s only one reason Democrats like mail-in ballots—to cheat their way to victory,” our source said.

JAG leadership, he added, ruled that Bertagnolli’s statements to Ghebreyesus were tantamount to a confession and substantive enough to issue a military arrest warrant charging her with conspiracy to defraud the nation, voter suppression, and treason. Vice Admiral Darse E. Crandall signed off on the warrant and dispatched JAG investigators to arrest Bertagnolli Wednesday morning. Her capture coincided with Ghebreyesus publicly calling the fake Mpox epidemic an international emergency.

The JAG investigators confronted Bertagnolli as she stepped onto her driveway and found the tires on her $250,000 Class S 680 Mercedes flat. When shown the warrant, she unsurprisingly protested, claiming that neither JAG nor the U.S. military had jurisdiction over civil servants.

“Leave me alone. I must get to work now,” she insisted.

“Your work is finished, but since your tires are deflated, we’ll give you a courtesy ride to where you belong,” an investigator replied.

Our source said the investigators brought her to a JAG processing center.

“She’ll stay awhile, then go to GITMO. I’ll tell you this, Michael, our life would be a lot easier if Republicans in Congress stopped confirming deep-staters to positions of power,” our source said in closing.