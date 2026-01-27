By Michael Baxter realrawnews.com

Note: This article has been removed from the Real Raw News website and also from archive.org. I have copied it from Tuzara Post Newsletter

August 9, 2023

United States Marines on Monday captured Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and killed his two bodyguards during a military-sanctioned operation to apprehend the fiendish clot shot manufacturer following his return to the United States, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Bourla, a Greek American veterinarian, was last seen in the U.S. on November 8, 2022, the day after Special Forces arrested Moderna CEO Stephen Bancel at a posh D.C. eatery. Our source said the military believes Bourla learned of Bancel’s arrest and “got the hell out of Dodge” before he became the next target. White Hats learned later that Bourla had returned to Athens, from where he had been overseeing Pfizer’s global operations and devising ways of once again convincing world citizens to take his deadly booster shots.

White Hats had routinely intercepted communications between Bourla and his friends, family, and associates in the United States. In early July, Bourla contacted his son, Mois Bourla, saying he would visit the U.S. in early August but was unwilling to provide his itinerary. When Bourla said he would make contact after “taking care of a few things,” Mois tried to discourage his father from entering the U.S. because he had now and then seen “military cars” parked outside his Chicago, Illinois home. Bourla assured Mois he would take every precaution and plan for every contingency prior to leaving Athens.

“Mois Bourla was clearly paranoid. If we had surveillance on the house, or Albert Bourla’s Scarsdale, New York, residence, it wouldn’t be with military vehicles. We’re not that conspicuous.”

On August 4, ARCYBER intercepted an email Bourla had sent to his son. In it, Bourla wrote he had safely arrived in the U.S. and asked his son to meet him at “the prearranged location” in 72 hours. “I’ve exercised caution; you do the same,” the email closed.

Although a traceroute suggested the email originated in Hawaii, ARCYBER quickly discovered that Bourla had sent it via a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, which allows one to connect to the Internet securely and anonymously.

Upon receiving the email, Mois booked a one-way ticket to Maui for the next morning.

“A lot wasn’t adding up. If Mois thought he was being watched, and he was, just not with military vehicles, why would he book the flight from his home computer? We don’t think he’s stupid. Gen. Smith thought the whole thing was a misdirection, a distraction, and Bourla probably wasn’t even in Hawaii. It seemed planned like they were trying to throw us off the trail,” our source said.

Regardless, Gen. Smith arranged to put an undercover agent on Mois’ 7:00 a.m. flight to Maui.

“If Mois was going to meet up with his father, it could’ve been during the stopover. A surveillance team was ready to tail Mois to the airport. We wanted to see if he actually got on that plane,” our source said.

A limousine chauffeured Mois to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport at 5:00 a.m.. He boarded his scheduled flight, which departed Chicago at 7:15 a.m., with the connecting flight leaving San Francisco at 5:00 p.m. and finally landing in Maui at 7:30 (local time.)

Meanwhile, ARCYBER reexamined every one of Bourla’s emails, phone calls, and text messages it had trapped since the start of the Plandemic, hoping to find a pattern establishing Bourla’s actual destination. There were hundreds to his wife, Myriam Ilkhanate, in Scarsdale, New York, and to his daughter, Graziella, also in New York. Bourla’s writings were polemic lamentations bewailing his exile—he blamed President Trump and a “corrupt U.S. military” for attributing “excess deaths” in the U.S. and abroad to his “lifesaving vaccine.” He repeatedly said he couldn’t return to the U.S. until Trump was “behind bars” and Biden “restored American order.” Bourla had often reached out to colleagues at Pfizer’s New York City headquarters, but none of the intercepts mentioned taking a sabbatical in the U.S.

ARCYBER analyzed a February 2023 email exchange between Bourla and Rachel King, acting CEO of Biotechnology Innovation Organization, on whose board of directors Bourla had previously served. A cursory investigation revealed that Bourla and King held chairs at the World Economic Forum.

In three emails to King, Bourla had suspiciously and irrelevantly included the numbers “8,” “9,” and “23.”

“Rachel, as you might imagine, I am eager to return to the U.S. where I can better perform my responsibilities. I must wait until the climate there changes, and hopefully soon. I am wondering, now, if it has been 8 or 9 years. I think 8, but I can’t be sure. Maybe 9. I was wondering about this on the 23rd of last month…” part of one email read.

“While Mois’ flight was still airborne, Cyber Command deduced the 8 and 9 denoted months and the 23 a year, this year. It seemed to be Bourla’s not-so-clever code that he’d be visiting her, for whatever reason, in August or September 2023,” our source said.

Gen. Smith immediately sent USMC reconnaissance teams to stake out King’s residences in Long Island City, New York, Washington, D.C., and Newport Beach, California. By the time Mois’ flight touched down in Maui, they had set up surveillance on all three properties.

The operative aboard the plane shadowed Mois from the airport to a hotel near Wailea Beach, but Albert Bourla was nowhere to be seen.

At 11:00 a.m. Monday, Marines in Newport Beach spotted a limousine approaching a private road that led to a cul-de-sac holding only a single dwelling, King’s three-story, 7,500 sq. ft. palatial estate. As the limo entered the dead-end street, trapping itself, 7 marines in two SUVs pulled behind it. Whoever was behind the limo’s wheel jammed on the brakes and exited the car with a pistol in his hand. He took cover behind the driver’s side door and fired blindly at the SUVs. As his rounds sliced through the air, the person in the front passenger seat appeared and brandished a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun. “Stay in the car and keep your head down,” he shouted, then joined the assault.

The attackers soon realized their pursuers were inside armored SUVs with bulletproof glass.

The driver caught a bullet in the face when his head popped out above the door for a better look.

A Marine sniper camouflaged in a nearby tree was supplying overwatch.

The Marines ordered the remaining guard to surrender. “We don’t want you. We want the man in the back seat. Surrender and live. Don’t and die,” he was told.

“I’m dead either way!” the man shouted as he charged the SUVs, spraying bullets at a windshield.

He took a few steps before the sniper’s second shot left a cavity in his skull.

The Marines found Bourla cowering in the rear of the limo. He was too shocked to speak or resist.

“King wasn’t even home at the time. Bourla got there early. We sanitized the scene, and Bourla is now in custody. Want to know something unironic? Bourla’s parents are Holocaust survivors, and their son caused the birth of a second holocaust that killed tens of millions and is still killing hundreds of people every day,” our source said.

In closing, we asked whether Mois, too, was captured.

“We have no proof Mois was complicit in his father’s crimes. Unlike the Klingons, we don’t hold a son accountable for the crimes of a father. He was complicit in the misdirection, sure, but what son wouldn’t protect his father, even an evil son-of-bitch like Albert Bourla. Fact is, Bourla got himself caught. If he hadn’t included his son in his convoluted plot, we never would’ve known.”