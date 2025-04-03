CDC Office in Anchorage, Alaska

Sixteen CDC employees wearing arm, leg, and waist chains were escorted from the center’s satellite office in Anchorage, Alaska, Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Trump administration announced the firing of 10,000 staffers at various U.S. health agencies.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division at nearby Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson received orders from NORTHCOM—one of eleven unified combatant commands of the DOD—to encircle the CDC office, establish a defensive perimeter, and arrest all CDC employees present.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

An hour later, a light infantry platoon descended on the CDC’s two-story building at 4055 Tudor Centre, deflated the tires of employees’ vehicles in the parking lot, and stormed the structure, commanding everyone in earshot to hit the deck or be fired upon. The soldiers methodically cleared each room, shackling every CDC employee they came across, saying only that they had a warrant to arrest them for suspicion of treason.

A reliable confidential source at Elmendorf told Real Raw News that one CDC goon was attempting to delete files from his workstation when soldiers barged into the office and commanded him to move away from the computer and lie down on the floor. But the CDC worker refused and was shot dead to prevent him from purging data.

Thirty minutes later, the 11th Airborne Division troops departed the building with computer equipment and 16 prisoners, eight of whom were put in a UH-60 Blackhawk that had been hovering above the building, and the other eight in an Army cattle car, slang for a modified truck or bus used to transport prisoners of war.

All 16 were taken to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and placed in the Richardson detention facility, an Army-run internment camp.

As of this writing, our source at Elmendorf-Richardson could not supply additional details.