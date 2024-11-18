https://realrawnews.com/2024/11/military-to-purge-treasonous-officers/

White Hats have supplied the incoming Trump administration with a lengthy list of high-ranking military personnel whose derelictions of duty and constitutional maleficence included pledging allegiance to Joseph Biden, compelling subordinates to get vaxxed during the height of the plandemic, endorsing wokeness and DEI promotions, and myriad other crimes in contravention of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the U.S. Constitution.

These officers, or Black Hats, engendered enmity within the military community, asserting their “values” over time-honored traditions codified in our nation’s founding documents. Their subversiveness enervated the Armed Forces, caused mass attrition, and irreparably hurt recruitment. Many of these disgraced luminaries, like the now-deceased Mark Milley and Lloyd Austin, actively waged war against President Trump and the White Hats he appointed to drain the swamp.

White Hats say the officers on their list, if not court-martialed and punished, will continue to oppose President Trump from behind the scenes, their unstinting machinations bent on inching the nation toward world government. The military, our source said, has been rife with corruption and criminality since the Clinton era, and worsened drastically under Barrack Hussein Obama and the Biden-Harris cabal. No military should allow in its ranks top-level officers who espouse hatred for their commander-in-chief and petition for taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries, nor ones who obey unlawful orders rather than constitutional law.

Although RRN has yet to see the list, sources in General Smith’s cadre told us it includes admirals and generals from all major Armed Forces branches and “thousands” of junior officers likely to claim they were coerced into violating the Constitution.

We’ve seen this with the handful of Black Hats we’ve dealt with so far,” our source said. “Or say they were threatened. Yeah, this is a real possibility, but should we forgive that? Every man and woman in uniform knows right from wrong. And even if we don’t prosecute the sniveling second lieutenant for heeding his commander’s unlawful orders, for example, he still has to be kicked out, and dishonorably discharged. I’m sure JAG is figuring this all out right now.”

He added that coercion and threats aren’t responsible for every treasonous action. Young officers today have either entered service already infected with the Woke Mind Virus or contracted it while attending military leadership institutions like West Point or other officer training schools. The Biden regime, our source said, has staffed these once prestigious places with leadership that hates Donald Trump and loves liberalism. Malleable cadets inherit the traits of their instructors.

The same goes for future officers who attended college before OCS; academia has become the greatest proliferator of wokeness and a profound enemy of patriotism, an ecosystem where the most detestable humans pride themselves on spreading seditious ideologies. They are the malignancy that must be excised from society, as their teachings have spread and metastasized across all aspects of civilization, including the Armed Forces.

“Of course, we can’t go around getting rid of every lunatic professor. But we can save the military by purging it of disobedient officers, and I assume they’ll start at the top and work their way down,” our source said.

The top means field-grade officers who obeyed the late Lloyd Austin’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate, which resulted in the deaths of countless servicepeople before the House repealed it. It means officers who turned their units into Trump-loathing enterprises, with the intent of waging war on MAGA. It means officers who aided FEMA in Maui, and officers who promoted minorities and LGBQT+ over more qualified candidates.

“In a way, a lot has to be torn down and built back up. No more DEI quotas. No more Deep State sympathizers. If we don’t get them all, they’ll just repopulate, and that’s what we want to stop.”