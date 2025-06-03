Stéphane Bancel, born 20 July, 1972

The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps and Office of Military Commissions had difficulty finding three impartial panelists to hear evidence against Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, for every interviewee knew someone whose life the vaccine had shattered—or killed. Following a weeklong search, JAG picked the three—two male Marine Corps officers and a female Navy captain—who expressed the least ill will toward Bancel. Nonetheless, they found Bancel guilty of murder five minutes after Vice Adm. Darse E. Crandall rested JAG’s case and implored the panel to deliver upon Bancel a punishment commensurate to the damage his vaccines had caused the world.

Perhaps the pharmaceutical mogul’s tenor during an opening statement set the tone for the tribunal. Defending himself, Bancel denounced the tribunal as an “illegal kangaroo court” and, avoiding eye contact with the panel, smugly said that Moderna’s Covid vaccine was clinically safe and effective and that he could not be held liable for “coincidental injuries or fatalities” because the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) had granted him immunity from prosecution in matters involving the company’s products.

“Look where you are,” Vice Adm. Crandall told him. “Do you really think we answer to the FDA?”

“Does this look like safe and effective to you?” he continued. He projected onto a large television the image of a dead soldier who had rushed to get his jab following Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s edict that all servicemen get jabbed or face disciplinary action. The soldier’s eyes had burst like a pierced balloon, then he died of cardiac arrest.

“This happened 29 hours after he got the first shot,” Vice Adm. Crandall said. “He was 19 years old, healthy and fit and ready to serve his country. Your vaccine took all that away from him.”

He then displayed copies of the soldier’s medical evaluation and Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) scores; the soldier had passed with excellence, scoring 580 of a maximum 600 points, showing he was in superior health.

With a pronounced French accent Bancel objected vehemently: “This proves nothing. How many vaccines do you give your soldiers when they enlist? I know the answer—six. How can you say one of those didn’t harm him? Maybe had an underlying medical condition your screening did not catch. And we’ve seen no evidence of anyone presenting severe side effects after receiving only a single inoculation—”

“—Is that to imply you do have substantive evidence of side effects following subsequent vaccinations, that neither you nor Moderna has shared publicly,” Vice Adm. Crandall interrupted him.

“Please do not put words in my mouth. I said no such thing,” Bancel said. “You are pinning your case on the death of one American soldier. This is truly said.”

“I’m just getting warmed up, detainee Bancel,” Vice Adm. Crandall quipped.

He had in his hands a ream of paper that, he said, held the names of 70 servicemembers who either died or were injured beyond the ability to serve in the Armed Forces within 14 days of getting a first or second Moderna vaccination. Many developed myocarditis and Stage-4 hypertension. Some came down with incurable cerebral palsy. One lost all blood flow to his lower extremities, and had his legs amputated. A handful are now living with chronic neuropathies. Thirty-two died.

He asked the panel to review the documents, as he continued to verbally slay Bancel.

“Had we the time, detainee Bancel, this commission could review evidence charging you with thousands and thousands and thousands of cases of negligent homicide, all the civilian casualties, but we don’t have time for that. We have other fish to fry. Let me ask you a question: Why is it, detainee Bancel, that you are not vaccinated?”

Vice Adm. Crandall said a Navy nurse had drawn Bancel’s blood shortly after he arrived at Guantanamo Bay. The blood was introduced onto a card containing fusion proteins that detect Covid-19 antibodies.

He called to the witness stand Captain Richard G. Zeber, Director, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, who stated his name, rank, and credentials for the record. Captain Zeber holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and a Doctor of Optometry degree. His personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement, and Good Conduct medals.

As he listed his accomplishments, Bancel suddenly leapt to his feet, shouting, “This man is an eye doctor. He is not a virologist, not an immunologist. He is incompetent to comment on the vaccine.”

“You can restrain yourself, detainee Bancel, or we’ll do it for you,” Vice Adm. Crandall warned.

“Captain Zeber, or doctor if you prefer, can you say with certainty that Mr. Bancel here never took a Covid vaccination?”

The doctor replied that no test is 100% conclusive, but that he was 98% certain Bancel was unvaccinated, based on the absence of antibodies in his blood.

“I’m confused here, detainee Bancel, and maybe you can help me out; if your science is so infallible, if your vaccine is so safe and effective that you’ve recommended it to tens of millions of people across the globe, how is it that you, sir, haven’t taken it yourself?” Vice Adm. Crandall said.

“I will not answer that question,” Bancel said bluntly.

“Very well,” Vice Adm. Crandall replied, and turned his attention to Captain Zeber. “Dr. Zeber, have you thoroughly reviewed the medical reports being presented here today?”

Captain Zeber answered in the affirmative.

“Dr. Zeber, focusing only on the fatalities given here today, in your professional opinion, what are the odds of 32 servicemembers, men and women, between 18-25 years old, dying inside of two weeks of getting vaccinated, with all fatalities taking place in a 90-day timespan?” Vice Adm. Crandall asked him.

“It is a statistical improbability,” Captain Zeber said. “You have better odds of winning Powerball, getting struck by lightning, or eaten by a shark than witnessing this tragedy. If you take into account not only the deaths but also the injuries, the odds of so many servicemembers falling ill or perishing, had they not taken the vaccine, are several hundred million to one,” Captain Zeber explained.

“And can you reach a conclusion based on your assessment?” Vice Adm. Crandall said.

"I can. That there is an unequivocal causation between the vaccine and the deaths. The size of blood clots found in the deceased are like nothing medical science has seen before," Captain Zeber said.