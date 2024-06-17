https://realrawnews.com/2021/02/military-vows-to-support-trump/

On the eve of returning to the limelight, Donald J. Trump was pleased to hear that members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who had pledged allegiance to Joe Biden have reconsidered loyalties after learning that the self-proclaimed president wants to deploy more American troops on foreign soil, Real Raw News has learned.

A source in Trump’s inner circle told RRN that Trump heard of the plan and the growing rift from Marine Corps. Commandant David H. Berger, a Trump loyalist and critic of Biden’s foreign policy agenda. According to our source, Gen. Berger told Trump that Biden’s motives for wanting to surge U.S. troops to the Middle East had nothing to do with peacekeeping and everything to do with securing the Rumaila oil field, a mammoth reserve holding an estimated 17 billion barrels of crude in southern Iraq.

“Sleepy Joe showed the Joint Chiefs a Feb 10 CIA study showing that, in the wake of Trump’s absence, ISIS made a comeback in southern Iraq. The study said ISIS might seize the oil field in the near future, and apparently that caused Biden worry,” our source said.

If the report is correct, indeed ISIS’s ranks have swelled by 30% since Trump left office. His departure from the Oval Office, the report deduced, emboldened ISIS’s fractured leadership to hold massive recruitment drives across the Middle East.

Until Trump took office, the Rumaila field had been a U.S. strategic asset. Trump’s predecessor, the criminal Barack Hussein Obama, guarded the field with U.S. Special Forces, 63 of whom were killed protecting foreign oil.

In 2017, Trump, as part of his plan to make the U.S. energy self-sufficient, withdrew U.S. forces, saying Iraq had taken advantage of America’s generosity and that the U.S. would cease financing “bad investments.”

“Trump made the right moves. The question is, why does Biden want with the oil? He wants to abolish the petroleum industry and use green energy, that Green New Deal crap. Well, that’s what the Joint Chiefs wanted to know, and Gen. Berger told Trump just that,” our source said.

When Chief of Staff of the Army General James C. McConville asked Biden why he looked to unnecessarily endanger American lives, and why he cared about the oil, Biden purportedly told him to “follow orders, and mind your own business.”

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday, who opposed Biden’s Feb 26 unprovoked air strike on Syria, asked how many soldiers Biden needed to guard the oil reserve. In response, Biden reportedly shrugged his shoulders and tossed out a random number—50,000.

The figure shocked not only many of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but also Donald Trump when Gen. Berger relayed the meeting details to him, our source said.

“They couldn’t understand why Biden needed 50,000 soldiers to hold off a few thousand, at best, poorly trained and armed insurgents. Nothing about Biden’s plan sat right with them. While five of eight Joint Chiefs denounced Biden’s idea as stupid and foolhardy, three, including Chairman Mark Milley, applauded sending more troops overseas.”

Though once friends, Trump and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley became vehement enemies in the aftermath of the Jan 6 Capitol riots, primarily because Milley authored a letter to Congress claiming that Trump’s violent rhetoric had prompted his supporters into assailing, vandalizing, and looting government property.

Gen. Milley, our source said, lambasted the Joint Chiefs who questioned Biden’s “brilliancy,” calling them “traitors to the uniform.”

“Gen. Berger told Trump an argument broke out, with McConville telling Biden “Trump was right about you. I support Trump” and refusing to whimsically risk the lives of his men. Berger, McConville, and Gilday said they stand with Trump and said they would submit resignation letters before sending their men back overseas without a valid reason.”

General David Berger, General James McConville, Admiral Michael Gilday

Biden considered firing those who supported Trump, but changed his mind for fear of political fallout, as firing one, two, or three, meant firing all, and he instead reprimanded them with warning: “Ultimately, you’re all replaceable, just not at this moment.”

In closing, our source said Trump personally telephoned Berger, McConville, and Gilday to thank them for their support, saying he needed military support to overturn the fraudulent election and arrest the Deep State operatives who helped Biden perpetrate the greatest crime ever committed against the nation and its citizenry.

Asked if Trump had any guesses on Biden’s sudden interest foreign oil, our source said the following: “Trump thinks Biden wants to sell it inexpensively, or outright give it, to China as a goodwill gesture.”