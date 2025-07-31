Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Finch's avatar
Cynthia Finch
5d

Thank You Defense Secretary Pete Heseth for doing your job. We don't need these people in our military.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandy Mutert's avatar
Sandy Mutert
5d

💥BOOM💥 their free time is up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture