MONTERREY - The Attorney General's Office of Nuevo Leon, through the State Investigation Agency, issued a search notice for eight Cuban nationals last seen at the Monterrey International Airport last Wednesday. Seven are members of the same family.

According to the authorities, the missing persons are Onel Samón Reyes, 34 years old, who advertises himself on social media as a singer of Mexican music, and his wife Heily Jiménez Pompova, 25, who is five months pregnant. The authorities are also looking for the couple's two children, Kimberlin, 4, and Micher, 6.

According to Onel's Facebook profile, the family had been living in Tapachula, Chiapas for some time. Also missing are Heily's father, Micher Jiménez, 76, his wife, Yereny Pompova, 43, and their son, Dairon.

Yosvany González Leiva, 53 years old, was also reported missing, and it was not known if he has any relation to the family. In total, the Prosecutor's Office is looking for six adults and two children, all from Cuba, but who had been living in Chiapas.

According to images shared by Micher Jiménez, Heily's father, most of the family members were followers of Santeria.

As of Saturday night, there was no news of the missing persons, so the search remains active. People who have information to help locate missing persons can call 812-020-4411 or 811-990-3873, of the Specialized Immediate Search Group of the Prosecutor's Office and the Local Search Commission, respectively.