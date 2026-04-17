Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, Retired

A retired U.S. Air Force general missing since February 27 is actually sitting in a military stockade for allegedly planning to defect to North Korea, of all places, with an SD card chock full of classified intelligence, Real Raw News has learned.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, 68, vanished inexplicably from Albuquerque, New Mexico, leaving behind his glasses and cellular phone but apparently taking his wallet, boots, and a .38 revolver. His disappearance triggered a police investigation, which remains active, per the Albuquerque PD. His wife, when interviewed by detectives, reportedly compared her husband to the fictional character Lt. Col Markinson from the film A Few Good Men, telling police, “If my husband doesn’t want to be found, he won’t be found.” A neighbor of McCasland told police officers that McCasland had grown disillusioned with America and may have simply hiked to the desert and put his pistol in his mouth.

As always happens when a prominent person disappears mysteriously, the internet is saturated in conspiracy theories, and McCasland’s case is no exception. Did he shoot himself? Was he abducted by extraterrestrials or foreign agents? Did the US government move him ‘under the mountain’ for national security reasons? Fueling fantastic speculation is the fact that McCasland, prior to retiring, was the commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base [near Dayton, Ohio] and was associated with advanced space research. And further fanning flames of conjecture is the fact that McCasland is one of ten nuclear or space researchers to have bafflingly evanesced since 2013.

Occam’s Razor suggests the simplest explanation is usually right. A source at Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) told RRN McCasland wasn’t abducted by aliens, suicidal, or sent to a secret base. The source, whose claims we haven’t yet verified through White Hat or White House sources, said AFSOC operators arrested McCasland near his home on Feb 27, based on solid evidence he planned to give US secrets to North Korea for asylum.

The source, citing security, gave only basic details about the arrest.

“He lost his mind or something, he got Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the source said of McCasland, “and had reached out to several foreign intelligence agencies—Russia’s FSB, the Ukrainian 5th Floor, China’s Ministry of State Security. He wanted amnesty and a promise of non-extradition. He was willing to give them some very secret shit. China and Russia said fuck no, and then McCasland sent encrypted messages to North Korea’s Ministry of State Security, and, yeah, they wanted to see him. Weirdly, Vladimir Putin called Trump to tell him a traitor was trying to be trying to sell sensitive info for citizenship.”

AFSOC, he added, determined McCasland was the culprit, and an investigation revealed he had bought a one-way ticket from New Mexico to Beijing and, from there, a tourist flight to Pyongyang via Air Koryo. Somehow, he had forged his passport to include a US State Department special travel permit, needed to enter North Korea.

At 5 a.m. on February 28, AFSOC operators stopped McCasland as he left his garage with a small backpack. They found a doctored passport and a micro-SD card in his wallet. He was arrested and taken to a military processing center. The SD card reportedly contained sensitive satellite schematics and codes used by the Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron.

“This guy will fry,” our source said. “These so-called patriots turning out to be traitors are showing up everywhere.”