Donald Trump speaks about border security at an Oct. 25 event in a private airplane terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Texas land commissioner has now offered the president-elect the use of a 1,402-acre ranch along the border to build a detention center.

2,700 White Hats—U.S. Marines, soldiers, and members of the special operations community and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—received orders Friday afternoon to depart immediately for rural Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley in preparation for “mass deportation” to begin on January 20, a source in Gen. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Starr County is home to 1,400-acre parcel of land purchased by the State of Texas, which then bequeathed the property to the incoming Trump administration for the construction of facilities to process and detain illegal immigrants prior to deporting them. The Army Corps of Engineers will be responsible for constructing paved roads between the land and the border and building an inescapable, GITMO-style detention center capable of holding 2,000 persons. Armed soldiers and Marines will protect the engineers from possible deep-state attacks and then, once the facility is operational, ensure that detainees remain compliant while in custody. The Texas Army National Guard, too, will take part in rounding up and detaining illegal immigrants.

Sources project that detainees, once captured, will be processed and deported within 24 hours, without protracted hearings or administrative roadblocks. Those found to have committed serious felonies on U.S. soil, however, will face justice, though the DOJ, not the white hats, will prosecute those cases.

Assuming the operation is successful, Trump’s administration will likely order the construction of additional detainment facilities near overrun border communities, the source said.

Best of all, the projects won’t cost U.S. taxpayers a dime, as assets white hats seized from already incarcerated or deceased deep-staters will fully fund the camps, the source added.

RRN will supply more details as they become available to us.