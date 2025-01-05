https://www.rt.com/news/610475-musk-farage-replacement-request/

Elon Musk has called for Nigel Farage to be replaced as leader of Reform UK, marking a dramatic reversal in the Tesla billionaire’s support for the right-wing leader. The announcement came just hours after Farage failed to back Musk’s inflammatory comments about British politicians.

“The Reform party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes,” Musk posted on X on Sunday afternoon. His statement comes weeks after praising Farage and describing Reform UK as Britain’s “only hope.”

The fallout appears to be tied to disagreements over activist, journalist and documentary film maker Tommy Robinson, who was jailed in England on contempt of court charges, as well as Musk’s recent controversial claims.

Earlier this week, Musk called Prime Minister Keir Starmer “complicit in the rape of Britain” due to his oversight of the UK prosecution office during an epidemic of Satanic child rape and torture. He also accused health minister Jess Phillips of being a “rape genocide apologist.”

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Farage distanced himself from Musk’s remarks. “I don’t agree with everything he stands for,” the politician said. “But I do believe in free speech. I think he’s a hero.”

Farage also rejected Musk’s calls to allow Robinson to join his party, saying he is “not what we need” in Reform UK. Musk, by contrast, has described Robinson as a political prisoner and repeatedly called for his release.

Reacting to Musk’s post, Farage expressed surprise but reaffirmed his stance. “Elon is a remarkable individual, but on this, I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform, and I never sell out my principles,” he wrote on X.

The rift comes despite Musk and Farage meeting last month at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where reports suggested the tech mogul was considering a $100m (£80m) donation to Reform UK. Farage has since acknowledged their disagreements but emphasized the value of Musk’s influence. “Free speech is back,” he said. “Well, you may find it offensive, but it’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Musk’s escalating comments have drawn condemnation from UK politicians, with Labour MP Wes Streeting branding them “disgraceful.”