Let’s get to the point. Brother! This time I’m writing to you to review a little of what’s going on here in Washington DC, that is to say, your city.

My friend! The Trump administration is tangling itself in its own net, or as they say, insisting on shooting itself in the foot by trying to create a film against Venezuela when it's easier to sit down and talk and reach agreements. Of course, we will not accept any surrender of our wealth or pawn our sovereignty. That's with María Corina; we're not like that.

In his announcement, Trump spoke of "secondary tariffs," but, brother, that term doesn't exist in either US trade law or international trade practice. So, that already raises a question: without a legal basis, how is this going to be applied? By way of blackmail? By way of threats? Well! We know Trump has become a troublemaker, not a president.

With this announcement, Donald Trump is trying to replace sanctions with tariffs, in a caveman-like manner; but there's a major problem that no one has been willing to address so far.

It turns out that U.S. sanctions target specific companies and sectors, not entire countries, and in the case of tariffs, it doesn't work the same way. To put it bluntly, if a private Spanish company buysVenezuelan oil that is distributed and used in Spanish territory, will the United States impose a 25% tariff on all Spanish exports, or just on that company's exports?

Trump is trying to instill fear so that world governments will ban their companies from buying Venezuelan oil, but before that happens, La Sayo [María Corina Machado] will escape Venezuela to avoid being behind bars.

Once again Rubio and the Florida radicals will get Trump into trouble. This measure is not only desperate, but it's illegal in the United States. Let's do another exercise: would this tariff apply to companies located in Spain, or to companies owned by Spaniards? And if that company creates a shell company in Panama to import oil, will the United States impose a 25% tariff on Spain, Panama, or both? Brother, let's buy some popcorn because I want to be front and center when Trump blames Rubio again for such a brilliant idea.

Trump is trying to demonstrate power through a very poorly designed and contradictory policy of fear. So, far from showing himself to be the tough guy on the block, in my opinion, El Catire [Blond Man] is achieving the opposite; he seems like a novice marksman shooting blindly at any rabbit. Diosdado, write this down and write it in stone: “Trump's decision will end up affecting businesses and the people of the United States more than anyone else.”

Brother, if we're going down the realpoltik, the truth of this whole story is that Trump is desperate. The United States’ internal debt is in the trillions of dollars, and he needs a lot of money to fulfill his campaign promises. That’s why his cuts and his fight against corruption aren’t real. Instead, he's digging for money even under the mattress, and he thinks that by slapping a “secondary” tariff on us, he’ll get what he needs. With his arrogance, all Trump has achieved is unleashing a trade war, even with many of his historical partners. He has generated great anxiety among investors and has caused the collapse of several financial markets, which is why many of his allies and financiers are already starting to complain.

Now, Trump is free to play however he wants, and we are free to defend ourselves. What’s incomprehensible is that María Corina Machado, Edmundo González, Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López, Julio Borges, Miguel Pizarro, Carlos Vecchio, David Smolansky, Antonio Ledezma, and the entire “interim government” are celebrating this type of aggression against our people. That’s inexplicable, and it’s time for justice to come to them.

Diosdado, Little Marco’s hatred for Venezuela leads him to forget that we have gone through a long learning curve regarding sanctions, and it’s clear that we won't let ourselves be dragged into 2019. But, beyond the experience and strength of our people, a few weeks ago I warned you about the Machiavellian plan of La Sayo and Inmundo González [Edmundo] to continue their onslaught against our country, and we are prepared.

Let us remember that these actions, which have been reported, are part of that nefarious strategy that only seeks to hand over our resources to North American imperialism. That's why they (La Sayo, Inmundo, and the interim government's gang) celebrate any punitive sanctions that affect Venezuelans because, according to their calculations, it would undermine the dignity of our people and hasten the fall of the government.

I hope that Christopher Landau—who knows much more about Venezuela than Little Marco [Rubio], and who must also know that Venezuelans may like Mikey Mouse, but in their DNA there is no mentality of returning to being slaves or anyone’s colony—well, I hope Landau can explain to Trump that they are making a grave mistake. Crucifying the people to overthrow a government with solid popular and military support is not a good bet.

Brother, as I told you last week, the Donald Trump administration invoked the “state secrets privilege” to avoid providing additional information to Judge James Boasberg, who is hearing the case regarding the [rendition] of 238 Venezuelan migrants in complicity with the government of El Salvador and the Venezuelan terrorist opposition.

At the hearing, despite the administration’s anger, the judge denied the Trump administration’s motion to lift the temporary restraining order prohibiting Trump from continuing to send our people to El Salvador. Instead, Judge Boasberg said the Trump administration must demonstrate that the people deported are in fact “enemy aliens.”

Diosdado, Judge Boasberg affirmed that, whether guilty or innocent, our migrants, before being deported, have the right to individual hearings to determine whether the Alien Enemies Act applies to them. This confirms that Trump, along with Marco Rubio, violated American law, including the 4th and 5th Amendments, and even the 6th Amendment, because there was no trial, given that he used a legal device based on the Alien Enemies Act, which doesn't apply to this case.

That's why Judge Patricia Millett of the Court of Appeals harshly questioned the government, pointing out that even Nazis deported during World War II had more procedural rights than our Venezuelan brothers and sisters.

Brother, here in the United States, various renowned lawyers are already beginning to talk about how Marco Rubio, in complicity with María Corina Machado, Edmundo González, Leopoldo López, Juan Guaidó, Lester Toledo, and Sara Hana, sold our migrants into slavery in El Salvador. If the court decides that the Trump administration violated the law and that these deportations are illegal, well, brace yourselves, that’s all I'm telling you.

U.S. intelligence contradicts Trump ...

Apparently, the Tren de Aragua scheme, whose real bosses are María Corina Machado and Leopoldo López, is costing Donald Trump the start of his administration, which after just two months seems to be mired by so many conflicts and controversies. The problem is no longer just a legal dispute: now they've also got the U.S. intelligence agencies fighting.

Diosdado, the U.S. intelligence agencies are divided and contradict Trump. All of them—except the FBI—claim there’s no evidence that Tren de Aragua is run by the Venezuelan government. Nor is there any evidence that they committed crimes in the United States on the orders of Nicolás Maduro or Venezuelan officials, much less that they wanted to invade the United States.

Add to the above what CIA Director John Ratcliffe said today, that there is no evidence that the United States is being invaded by Venezuela. The whole circus against our migrants has collapsed, and with it the narrative of María Traidora Machado.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) asked Ratcliffe if there was any assessment “that we are currently at war or being invaded by the nation of Venezuela.” “We have no assessment that says that,” Ratcliffe responded. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard provided fewer details, saying “there are varied assessments that came from different intelligence community elements.” The Justice Department said last week it was igniting a leak investigation after the publishing of intelligence related to Tren de Aragua. The disclosure came shortly after The New York Times published an article saying U.S. intelligence assessments contradicted Trump’s claims that Tren de Aragua was acting at the behest of the Venezuelan government.

La Sayo is in free fall and nothing is stopping her ...

Brother, what we're experiencing within Venezuelan extremism is worse than a funeral. They no longer know what to invent to cover up a reality that is obvious: The opposition is totally demobilized, Edmundo and La Sayo are politically dead, and now they will have to face up to what they did to our migrants. While the same U.S. authorities are saying that not all deported Venezuelans are from the Aragua Train, that the Aragua Train is not run by the government of Nicolás Maduro, and that Venezuela is not a threat to the United States, María Corina is coming out to say the exact opposite in order to harm all Venezuelan migrants in the United States.

La Sayo, knowing that she is co-responsible for the disaster and that she is in free fall, knowing that her tabloid polling firm, "Meganálisis," has already lost all credibility in the public eye, rushed to dust off another briefcase company called "Clear Path Strategy," whose only strategic aspect is its name.

Clear Path released a supposed study, which, despite admitting that both La Sayo and El Inmundo have dropped in their approval ratings because they have no way to hide it, tries to disguise their sad reality by saying that “73% of Venezuelans are in favor of sanctions and 59% are in favor of coercive measures against our oil industry.” Diosdado, I've never seen such an ugly lie. EVERYONE knows that Venezuelans, both opposition and Chavistas, reject attacks on our country.

As I've been telling you for weeks, this is part of the strategy that María Corina, along with the new marketing agency she recently hired, has been promoting to attack and discredit our country. With her fake poll, María Corina is trying to sell the world the narrative that Venezuelans are okay with being subjected to hunger and misery. That’s why we must take to the streets to show the world that this country is more united than ever against the criminal sanctions, against the inhumane treatment of our migrants, and in defense of our little homeland.

Diosdado, this phantom company, Clear Path, unlike other official polling firms such as Datanálisis or Gallup, does not make reports or technical sheets accessible to the public, and when they present their supposed opinion polls on Venezuela, they never publish supporting documents. In other words, they are phantoms who use a name and cite numbers. They are so phony that the supposed results are released through third parties, that is, some media outlets that they pay to advertise as news and social media repeaters, since this supposed company’s own social media channels have not been updated since 2022.

Look how deceitful they are: the company claims to be based in the United States, but doesn’t specify where. Although some of the records I obtained place it in Alexandria, Virginia (specifically at 9518 Mount Vernon Landing), the polling firm is run by David Bluestone, but there’s no exact founding date.

Brother, we’re going to win this battle. The end of Sayo and her entire clique is near. High morale will help us win. For now, I’ll stay here, keeping up to date, and I'll be among the first to appear in court when our migrants begin to sue them for all the harm they’ve caused.

