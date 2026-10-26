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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
8h

This is terrific. I already found Kimberly Guilfoyle repugnant, so this doesn't surprise me about her. One correction: you have a photo of Robert Mueller captioned as Ryan Dickey.

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