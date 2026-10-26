CIA officer Tara Maller was a co-conspirator with Gina Haspel in Crossfire Hurricane

Tara Maller

You see that? Tara Maller, CIA. This is going to be shocking.

She was working at Fox as a CIA analyst, and she was also helping with the Crossfire Hurricane to silence me.

I’m just going to go— This is not going to be in order, but most of it happened in Hudson, North Carolina, where I was living, down the street from Poovey Church. P-O-O-V-E-Y Church in Hudson, North Carolina.

Okay. The first thing she— the first thing she did was take me to the Goodwill store there. And I was wearing those glasses, those goggles or whatever, and she saw this plaque, and it had like a a figure sliding down something. And now I’m reminded, me jumping off the Skyway is what it remind me of. And she said, “Now Gina, remember this. I want you to remember this.” And damn if I didn’t go the next day, not remembering what she did that night, but the next day I went there and I bought it. I didn’t know what it— I didn’t know why I was buying it or anything like that; I just— it— something made me buy it. So that’s the kind of [ __ ] they do to you.

And then she would take me in this black Mercedes van, CIA black Mercedes van. She had a laptop, the CIA foreknowledge program on it, and I had my goggles on. And I could see— I could see— I don’t want to bring my family into this, but I could see someone I knew.

And what they did was they— Anyway, I was crying and sobbing and asked, you know, and and that person got out of the van and was walking away and I was screaming through the— through the window; I was going, “I love you. I love you. I love you.”

She [Tara Maller] goes, “She can’t hear you.” And then she says, “This hasn’t happened yet.”

I’m seeing the future. And she proved it when she said that. She said, “This is— this has not happened yet.”

Now, this is the big one. Well, anyway, there’s this house down there down that street pasty on the left and it’s got a green roof, green roof. It’s white with a green roof. And I was over there, and Lisa Kennedy from Fox News was there, and there was a girl laying on on the carpet in— in the— in the doorway. And she was laying there, and there was another girl laying on the porch, and— and they had these headphones on. And Tara Maller was there on her laptop or something, and I said, “What’s going on?” She goes, “Well, we’re just--.” Just matter-of-factly, Maller says, “Oh, we’re just downloading dreams into their brains. The newbies, we all do— we do this to all the newbies. It It doesn’t hurt them. They don’t realize it.”

So, that night, that newbie—that young girl that was newly hired is a newbie—she had that same— she had that dream they downloaded. She woke up and she had that dream that they put into her brain and stupid Maller admitted it. And Lisa Kennedy is a witness to her saying that ‘cause Lisa Kennedy was doing it to the girl in the doorway.

I’m going, “My god, she just said “it don’t hurt ‘em. We do this to all the new hires.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle was in a relationship with Don Trump Jr. for six years.

Then there was a night was raining outside. I was at my neighbor’s house standing in the kitchen, and here comes Tara Maller, and and Kimberly Guilfoyle was there, and I think Lisa Boothe was there. And Tara Maller, she’s got this cape on, you know, like Red Riding Hood cape, and the inside was red. And she brings it in; it looks like a chemistry— some kind of chemistry test, and they were testing my my DNA. They were testing my DNA for— I think it was for elements or stuff, for nickel and iron and stuff. And I remember Kimberly [Guilfoyle], she couldn’t believe— She goes, “It’s true. And she was pissed. She was so pissed ‘cause she did not want— she’s the ‘it’ girl and she did not want anybody to take that title away from her—and Lisa Booth the same way. They were— they were kind of jealous. And Tara Maller, she’s big in— I mean she’s big CIA, like the— like the deep, dark shit.

And then— and the other thing, she taught me when they’re— when I’m filming or something, and she said— there was a milk jug down near my shed in my house at Hudson. And she goes, “Oh, that’s there for a marker, for marker in the film.” So I guess if you— if you see the milk— if you see the milk jug, then this, this, this is going to happen before, and this, this, this is going to happen after.

So, she’s sick. She’s dangerous. She doesn’t work at CIA anymore, but— and I saw her a lot with Gina Haspel, Gina Haspel that you saw on TV? I saw her a lot with Tara Maller, doing things. They actually, you know, they were using that machine on me with the cap and the wires and they were looking at the movie and and the CIA foreknowledge program, and it hurt me so bad in my brain. It felt like firecrackers going off of my brain and spinning and tingling, and— and my heart racing, my chest, like— like a— It actually felt like, you know, when you— when you want to watch a movie, you got that— got that buffer thing? You know, that goes like this? It’s buffering, like getting ready. That’s what it feels like in my chest. That’s exactly what it feels like.

So, I am connected some way, somehow to that foreknowledge program and that tape, because they downloaded it into my head and— and then they’re just they’re extracting it and put— and they can see it on the— the— on the computer screen.

I don’t know how I do that, but I know, and I’ll tell you this. Rush Atkinson and that Dickey, his last name is Dickey. [Ryan Dickey was on the Mueller team.] They were at Stanford and they would have a girl— they had a condo there and they would— on campus, and girls would go in. They lay on the sofa for like a hundred bucks, and they’d have the cap on their head and wires and it was connected to a computer. And so what they were doing, they were downloading bits and parts of the— of the foreknowledge program into their brains. So, they’re like a walking storage.

Robert Mueller

Ryan Dickey

I saw them do it, and they would write down their Social Security number or something, or— or what— what they downloaded, what file they downloaded into them, and then that’d be it. They go back to class like nothing ever happened.

So this is MKULTRA. This is brain-downloading. They’re using our brains as storage and we don’t even know it. I’ve had this stuff in my head for a very long time—very, very long time—and I’m getting it all out and I’m giving it to you. Yeah, she proved that I can see the future. And she proved that they’re downloading information. They’re using our brains as storage.

So the CIA, they need to get rid of the CIA because they are doing things to people and they don’t know what they’re doing. These people are innocent and they’re using them as computer storage.

This is I know it’s unbelievable but Kim Guilfoyle, Lisa Kennedy, Gina Haspel, Tara Maller, they all witnessed what I witnessed. They all did what I said they did.

So that’s all I have right now.

I’m so sorry. This is so freaked out. But I think we’re ready for it because Hollywood gave us movies making us believe it. Oh, that’s just pretend. That’s this movie. “The Adjustment Bureau”—that’s a good movie to watch.

There’s “MKULTRA” on Prime Video. That’s horrific, but a lot of that stuff happened. And it’s called “MKULTRA” on Prime Video.