September 21, 1997, “The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson”

The CIA foreknowledge program. This is going to blow you away. They have a capability of seeing the future and was given to them by the by the visitors, but instead of using that for good, they used it for bad.

Here are some examples that I saw.

First thing I was a little girl and I was walking back to my bedroom and a man was standing next to me or my bed. I didn’t have a room: I had a bed. And I remember him whispering in my my right ear. He goes, “We’re going to make him a one-term president. We’re going to make Trump a one-term president. This was in the ‘60s and they already knew in the ‘60s that he was going to be president. So, they had planned all this for years.

You remember the volcano explosion in New Zealand? The Whakaari volcano, 2019. Well, that lady, Jacinda Ardern, prime minister, she knew that was going to happen before it happened, because I remember standing there and watching her look on the laptop and talking about the volcano.

And she also mentioned something about doughnut. Something about a doughnut. some place, some building looks like a doughnut or something.

This is horrible. Boeing. All those crashes in Boeing. Mitch McConnell’s wife knew that was going to happen because I saw her looking at the laptop and talking about them and and they they none of them were going to crash in the United States. That’s why it took her so long to ground them in in the United States, because she knew there wasn’t going to be a crash in the United States. Remember how she kept take putting it off and putting it off?

The Boeing guy knew, too. The the Boeing president, he knew. I remember him getting in my face going, “What’s going to happen next? What’s going to happen next? What am I going to do? What am I going to do?

George Floyd, you need to subpoena Pete Hagath about that. He knew looking on his laptop, he knew that was going to happen ahead of time. And he asked them, “Please don’t don’t riot in my neighborhood. Don’t riot in my neighborhood. And he showed several people from Minnesota, Congress members. He showed them that it was going to happen and they didn’t do anything to stop it.

It was that AG guy, that [Keith] Ellison, wasn’t it? That black man, and some other people. And that guy [from Minnesota] that ran against Biden [Rep. Dean Phillips], he knew about it.

And the last thing was Hudson, North Carolina, when I lived there in 2017, 2018. These two [ __ ] took me up on a hill with a laptop. And back then I was I was pretty thin. I was thin. And uh they look at it and they say, “Oh, you’re going to get fat again.”

I go, “Oh my god, I don’t want to be fat again. I don’t want to be fat again.” And they start laughing. They go, “Oh, it won’t be too bad. You won’t be that fat.”

That was in 2017, and now I’m heavy again.

I mean, they can they know what’s going to happen 60 years from now, and everything they’re doing is keeping that on a timeline.

Well, I [fouled] that up because they tried everything. I remember Dan Bongino coming in and saying, “They’ve tried everything! They’ve tried everything!” And I survived that.

I’ll have to get in more detail of the things they did to me. It’s just— you, you, you, you would not believe how evil people are. I mean, the people involved, most of them are on Fox News right now. They all knew about me. They all participated. They all gave suggestions. Lisa Kennedy, “Put something in her water,” or, “Make her run over some metal while she’s mowing the grass.” Lisa Boothe, “Drink some milk of amnesia. Is that stuff that makes you fall asleep and forget. Forced suicide with Mike Pompeo.

I’ll tell you this. I don’t know. I’m just going to tell you everything. If you believe, you believe. If you don’t, you don’t.

Mike Pompeo standing in my bedroom. I’m just two [ __ ] next to me. in my bedroom and I’m looking at the laptop, and I look over at the bed. Nobody’s in the bed. But I look at the bed and I see Mike Pompeo on top of me. And the guy says, “Well, you know, Gina, we have to let this happen.”

And the next morning, sure enough, I wake up and Mike Pompeo is humping me. He’s raping me. They even took a rape kit.

And there was a guy standing near my bed as a lookout for the back door. And he asked, you know, I’m pushing. I’m pushing. “Get off me. Get off me. Get off me.” And I’m pushing, and the guy says, “Aren’t you worried you weren’t wearing a mask? Aren’t you worried?” Telling Pompeo, the CIA director, “Aren’t you worried you weren’t wearing a mask?”

He goes, “Nope. She won’t live to tell.”

They’re a bunch of psychopaths. All of them are psychopaths.

There’s so many of them. Fox News is nothing but a bunch of psychopaths. I don’t even know if there’s one decent person in that place, but I know they all know about the CIA foreknowledge program, because they’re incredibly rich, and they’ve got all that because of the foreknowledge program, and they have it on a disc.

And we’re up somewhere, and was having bonfire, and Krauthammer was there. I think he was a good guy, though. I think he knew what they were doing, and he was trying to help me, I guess. I don’t know. Then he— then he did something he shouldn’t have done. Him and Jack Keane, they took my shirt off and rubbed their chest on my bare chest, assaulted me in my neighbor’s RV.

If you just go around, and I can give you— just go and go ask my neighbors. Go ask my neighbors. “Do you remember these people?”

I have so many witnesses, but I’m sure they sign NDAs. So many witnesses.

I don’t feel good today as you can tell.

But anyway, that’s it for today.