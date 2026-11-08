Attorney General Todd Blanche

November 8, 2026 - President Donald J. Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth expanded the National Guard’s presence in Washington, DC, to prevent “certain people” from fleeing the city, a White House source told Real Raw News.

Shortly ahead of the midterm election, the National Guard, active in DC since early 2025, deployed 60 unmarked patrol cars, Humvees, light/medium tactical vehicles, mobile watchtowers, and an additional 1,600 Guardsmen, bringing the total troops around the Beltway to about 5,200.

On paper, the outspread deployment is part of President Trump’s “Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful” mission, an August 2025 campaign whereby the president empowered the Guard to conduct patrols, assist local and federal law enforcement, and perform civic tasks. President Trump has touted the operation as wildly successful, crediting it for a sharp decline in property theft and violent crimes. He has said the Guard will remain in DC until Inauguration Day 2029.

Our source says the narrow window between the recent deployment and the midterm election is not a coincidence.

“We don’t need more National Guard for domestic cleanup,” he said. “We had more than enough around to spot looters and drug dealers, and get homeless meth addicts out of parks. Reinforcements are here to make sure certain people who were in DC on election night stay in DC for now.

He went on to say that although Trump has yet to accuse any Democrat of cheating—to the contrary, he’s said aloud he accepts the results—he has quietly assembled a multi-agency task force to investigate “power players” with a propensity for corruption and who stood to gain political points and heaps of cash from Democratic wins. Many of these “enablers,” he added, live in the Beltway, which encompasses DC and parts of Virginia and Maryland, and won’t be leaving until POTUS clears them of wrongdoing.

“Twenty-four-hour surveillance,” our source said. “The National Guard, surveillance cameras, Flock tracking license plates. An inescapable perimeter. If they try to breach it, they’ll be detained pending the outcome of open investigations. If one of them gets bold and jumps in the Potomac to swim for it, we have fast boats.”

Asked whether the Guard is watching Democratic victors and sitting Congresspeople, he replied, “Obviously contenders were in their home states on election day. Right now, this op targets behind-the-scenes people, and will move forward from there. We know the dirty Dumbocrats couldn’t have won Texas, Georgia, Kansas, and South Carolina without cheating massively. The proof is out there, and we’ll find it.”