https://realrawnews.com/2024/09/navy-seals-find-and-trash-sean-diddy-combs--stockpile/

Navy SEALs on Tuesday ransacked a Miami warehouse where Sean “Diddy” Combs hoarded a thousand adrenochrome infusion bags stored in refrigerated chests, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

White hats, he said, learned of the stash from one of Combs’ former acquaintances whom Gen. Smith has placed in protective custody. Although our source wouldn’t name the informant, he said the individual and Combs are intimate acquaintances, and that Combs had groomed and sexually exploited the person from adolescence. The person—we believe it’s Justin Bieber—had been used as a “sexual prop” at Combs’ star-studded “freak offs,” where adrenochrome was offered. Drug use, sexual assaults, violence and murders occurred with alarming regularity at Combs’ parties, our source said.

“This person has concrete, specific details about Combs’ criminal empire, his guests, and his dark tendencies. I’m sure you’ve heard the expression ‘you can’t make this shit up,’ and well, much of what he said, you can’t make that shit up. And he was polygraphed,” our source said.

According to the witness, Combs in 2015 had purchased a warehouse in the Port of Miami under a fictitious name and revamped the building to hold upright medical refrigerators in which he stashed substantial amounts of refined adrenochrome. The witness told white hats that Combs sourced adrenochrome from both domestic and overseas sellers. Combs picked adrenochrome with fastidious care; he bought products only from dealers that specified adrenal fluid, the drug’s principal ingredient, had been harvested from Caucasian children between three and nine years old.

“We were told this warehouse was restocked often,” our source said.

Gen. Smith, he added, asked allies at Naval Special Warfare Command to discretely investigate the warehouse and destroy any adrenochrome found.

At 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, an unspecified SEAL team approached the Port of Miami from Biscayne Bay on a Combatant Craft Medium, also called a stealth boat, a multi-mission tactical craft built to infiltrate and exfiltrate Special Operation Forces and conduct special reconnaissance operations. It delivered the SEALs to the southeast tip of Dodge Island, and they crept stealthily toward the target, navigating through the labyrinth of shipping containers that dotted the island like rows of dominoes. Having reached the building undetected, the SEALs split into four-man teams and began looking for guards and anti-intrusion devices that might alert someone to their presence.

Cruise ships berthed at Dodge Island, an artificial island in the Port of Miami near downtown Miami

Muffled voices echoed in the distance—cruise ship personnel and dockworkers manning cranes that clamorously hoisted containers in the air and lowered them onto a berthed cargo ship. The SEALs found and disabled four security cameras, then slipped a fiberoptic camera through a tiny gap between the cement landing and the bay door. The well-illuminated building, lit by fluorescent ceiling lights, was empty save for the 15 refrigerators that could be heard humming.

The SEALs used bolt cutters to snap and break the locks and chains on the door. Inside, they found exactly what the witness had said was in the warehouse; fridges loaded with intravenous bags filled with an amber liquid. They saved one bag from each fridge as evidence and sliced open the rest. In one refrigerator they also found a receiving and pickup ledger that had what appeared to be people’s initials, times, and dates.

“The SEALs trashed the refrigerator and left a note saying the place was shut down; if they had to come back, they’d catch and kill the suppliers. They successfully left Dodge Island and forwarded their findings to Gen. Smith,” our source said.

See also: