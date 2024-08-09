https://rumble.com/v5a807p-fox-news-digital-obtained-new-bodycam-footage-of-that-day.html

Officer with bodycam approaching a loading dock of the wrong building

Officers on loading dock of wrong building. Multiple calls for a ladder.

An officer has climbed on top of a metal cabinet with a pallet, hoping to use the pallet as a makeshift ladder. But it’s the wrong building.

The officer with the bodycam is telling them that he was boosted up to the roof by another officer, where he found himself face-to-face with Crooks.

“Yo, Mike, on the wall. And I’m pulling my head right in front of him, bro. He’s got a [UI] bag, he’s got mag, AR, laying down.”

There were early reports that a local officer had climbed up to the roof, and Crooks had pointed his rifle at him. Surprisingly, instead of reaching for his sidearm (if he had one) he gets back down.

At 1:08 minutes, the officer with the bodycam says, “But watch out, because he can f***ing come right down on you over there.” In other words, he believed that officer safety came first.

I’m not criticizing this officer. He was tasked with a job that requires different training than what he received. He has had “officer safety” drilled into him until protecting himself is an automatic response. When an officer is faced with a life-threatening situation, he responds automatically according to his training. If you think about it, no officer should risk his life when dealing with criminals and crazies. But the Secret Service’s mission is to protect important public figures, not to stop crime and arrest criminals. This requires putting themselves at risk.

At 1:30 minutes, we learn that Crooks has already fired his rifle. You hear on bodycam’s radio, “[UI] ambulance service to the stands.”

At 1:46 an officer, possibly the one with the bodycam, shouts, “This building! He was on top of this building! The left one! I jumped up—” He stops when there is talk on his radio. He continues, “That one!”—meaning the building to his left. “Laying down!” “There’s a gap between you and there!” Meaning that even if they climbed onto the roof of the building with the dock, they couldn’t have jumped over the gap between the buildings.

At this point officers are seen going behind a juniper tree to the gap between the buildings.

There is a shot of officers trying to boost an officer onto the AGR roof.

At 2:50, a man says through the radio, “We have a unit on the roof. We have a unit on the roof.” “Affirmative,” says the officer with the body cam.

The officer with the bodycam approaches fellow officers in the gap; by now other officers are visible on the roof. He asks an officer to boost him up. 3:00—”You know, [UI], you got me up once, bro. You got me up once; get me up again. The officers boost him up to the roof, where you can see Crooks’ body.