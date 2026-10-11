By Michael Baxter

United States Navy JAG investigators on Tuesday arrested New York Attorney General Letitia James of treason and other high crimes and misdemeanors following an investigation that began shortly after she and her criminal associates filed a frivolous lawsuit against the Trump Organization, a JAG source told Real Raw News.

Investigators from JAG’s Pensacola, Florida, offices had traveled to the Deep State coven of New York City armed with a military arrest warrant charging the craven woman with not only treason but also defrauding the United States of America, bribery, and sedition. They confronted James outside her multimillion-dollar Brooklyn brownstone late Tuesday evening and showed her the warrant that Vice Admiral Darse E. Crandall had signed. According to our source, James was severely inebriated and fled on foot when the investigators tried handcuffing her. It was a brief chase. They caught James, informed her she had no rights, and drove her to a clandestine processing center north of Manhattan.

Our source said James will eventually be moved to either Guantanamo Bay or Camp Blaz for a military tribunal.

“Leticia James is a villain, and evidence will prove she is,” our source said.

JAG’s proof, he added, includes an audio conversation between James and Kathy Hochul in which James says, “I hate that rich, white motherfuc****, and I’ll do everything in my power to bring his ass down, and I do mean everything and anything,” to which Hochul replies, “I’ll be behind the scenes.”

The lawsuit alleged, among other provable lies, that President Donald J. Trump inflated the value of real estate holdings to secure low-to-no-interest bank loans and overvalued Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago by 2500%. The Trump organization had taken umbrage with the lies and had hired four independent real estate appraisers to assess property value, but the Deep State’s system of injustice refused to look at their assessment.

“If that’s not damning enough, we also have proof that James secretly met with Kamala Harris four times the week before and after the suit was filed. Details of those meetings will be made known at her tribunal. When James was campaigning, she said it was her mission to bring down Trump. She only sunk herself,” our source said.

President Trump, he added, is the most well-protected man on the planet but is involved in an elaborate game of brinksmanship aimed at dragging the Deep State’s foulest creatures out of the darkness and into the light.

“President Trump is sacrificing himself because he loves this country and its patriots. Optics is going on right now. The endgame will vindicate President Trump,” he said.