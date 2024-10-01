https://realrawnews.com/2024/10/nih-director-monica-bertagnolli-hanged-at-gitmo/

By Michael Baxter - October 1, 2024

NIH Director Monica Bertagnolli expressed no remorse as she stood atop the gallows with a rope around her neck on September 30. As she had at her military tribunal, Bertagnolli insisted she had been in the business of saving lives, that “preemptive” medical mandates, aka medical martial law, saved lives.

As reported previously, JAG convicted Bertagnolli of treason last month and sentenced her to hang by the neck until dead.

Yesterday, GITMO guards from the 525th Military Police Battalion pulled Bertagnolli, who had just consumed her final meal—three slices of French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, and freshly squeezed orange juice—from her cell, telling her that Vice Adm. Crandall awaited her arrival at the gallows. She neither argued nor resisted; she merely held her hands behind her back and said, “Cuff me up. If this is what it is, this is what it is,” and sighed. She told the MPs she would not repent, she would not apologize, and that she had no regrets because she had dedicated her professional life to saving the world from virulent viruses and diseases.

An hour later, handcuffed and moments away from having a cloth sack placed over her head, Bertagnolli told Adm. Crandall she was proud of her “accomplishments” and that Kamala Harris’ administration would transform America into a “medically safe,” thriving society. Trump, she added, was a purveyor of pestilence whose capricious nature and wanton disregard for human life would bring about societal destruction. Only with Harris as president and Trump in jail, she went on, would America be a free and safe civilization.

“Do you have any idea how many diseases are in the wild just looking for a vector? Trump doesn’t care; he’s an erratic fool. Just wait until a real pandemic comes around—and trust me, it’s right around the corner—and see what happens. Trump will let it kill us all, but Harris can save us,” Bertagnolli said.

Below her, Admiral Crandall sighed in exasperation. Trump bad, deep state is good. It was a story he’d heard dozens of times from dozens of doomed deep-staters.

“Detainee Bertagnolli, now that you’ve unburdened yourself of your thoughts, we must conclude this matter.”

Bertagnolli shook her head violently as the hangman behind her started slipping the noose around her neck.

“No, no!” she screamed. “Not like this! I don’t deserve this!”

“No less than any other who’s stood there, and probably more than some,” said the admiral.

Bertagnolli began screaming uncontrollably.

“Gag and bag her,” the admiral told the hangman, who fitted a gag over her mouth and a cloth sack with a drawstring closure over her head.

She fell when he triggered the door under her feet, and was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Her execution had been scheduled for September 25, but Vice Adm. Crandall had postponed it due to hurricane Helene. GITMO took no damage from the storm.