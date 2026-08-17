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Jodero's avatar
Jodero
14h

Yeah right! They tell you all this crap so you think they're getting caught and punished when it's you they really want

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Bibi's avatar
Bibi
19h

They are either killing the clones or it’s the clones that give the appearance that the “victims of Gitmo ” are still alive & kicking.!! What’s the go Diana..??

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