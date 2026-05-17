Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett
1d

I am so glad I first learned of Michael Baxter back in like 2021 I believe. I did my own research and in doing so have alot of peace when others have chaos. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Andrew Beernink's avatar
Andrew Beernink
9h

Please provide your evidence.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture