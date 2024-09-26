Israel Refuses to Extradite Zerón de Lucio to Mexico - La Jornada

Tomás Zerón de Lucio, director of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Mexico's FBI), which was set up by President Enrique Peña Nieto in 2013. Zerón was previously active in law enforcement under the Felipe Calderón govt.

After dragging their feet for nearly three years, Israel now claims that the extradition of Tomás Zerón de Lucio, who is wanted for crimes related to the Ayotzinapa abductions, has been complicated due to its war in the occupied territories.

According to a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) on the abduction of 43 teaching college students in Iguala, Guerrero, in 2014, Israeli authorities stated on August 21 that they had concluded their review of the information sent by Mexico and reiterated their willingness to cooperate. However, “being at war has made it difficult for them” to advance in the process.

Zerón de Lucio, former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency, fled to Israel on August 13, 2019, and is wanted by Mexico to answer for the crimes of torture, forced disappearance and conspiracy of public servants—crimes for which Mexico requested his extradition on December 20, 2021.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a July 3, 2023, letter to President López Obrador that his country "understands the need to bring those responsible for the heinous crime to justice," and expressed his willingness to cooperate with Mexico.

Fourteen months later, Zerón de Lucio is still in Israel.

In the report, the president included six letters exchanged between his administration and Israel between 2021 and 2023, including one from Netanyahu, who assured him that the authorities of his country are working on the extradition request.

“The Ministry of Justice is working intensively on this case. We attach the utmost importance to cooperation between both parties so that a decision can be made as soon as possible on how to move forward,” Netanyahu’s letter states.

Disinformation campaigns on social media

Among his many other crimes, Zerón de Lucio used public funds to hire “Team Jorge”—an Israeli company owned by TAL HANAN (bottom left) that creates and programs robot social media accounts to influence public opinion—to portray himself in a positive light and to accuse President López Obrador of corruption. - Wikipedia

