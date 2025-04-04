Air Force General Tim Haugh was the director of the National Security Agency from Feb. 2, 2024 to April 3, 2025—one year

U.S. Marines on Wednesday arrested a National Security Council (NSC) staffer on treason charges, a day before President Trump reportedly terminated several NSC members based, purportedly, on opposition research given to him by patriotic commentator and podcaster Laura Loomer.

The President yesterday confirmed the dismissal of Alex Wong, the deputy national security adviser; Brian Walsh, director for intelligence and a former top aide to Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Thomas Boodry, senior director for legislative affairs; David Feith, senior director for technology and national security; and Gen. Tim Haugh, who oversaw U.S. Cyber Command (not to be confused with U.S. Army Cyber Command).

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Thursday afternoon while en route to Florida, President Trump said he had dismissed several NSC officials but downplayed Loomer’s involvement, even though she took credit for helping rid the administration of disloyal Bush-era neocons.

Whoever exposed the traitors, in this reporter’s humble opinion, deserves nothing less than the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Laura Loomer

While we have no specifics on Wong, Walsh, Boodry, or Faith, we can confirm, based on conversations with sources at Gen. Smith’s office, that Gen. Haugh was actually fired Wednesday evening and arrested at his D.C. residence a few hours afterward.

“I don’t know how long Haugh was a traitor,” a source in Gen. Smith’s office told RRN, “but I’m sure that’ll come out at a military tribunal. What I know, well, is—the President told Gen. Smith [that] Haugh is a Deep collaborator and was abusing his position to send the enemy classified information, and was undermining President Trump. He told Gen. Smith to go get Haugh and ‘lock him up.’ And that’s what we did.”

A belligerent and disheveled Haugh reeked of alcohol and was clutching a bottle of booze when he willingly opened his front door to US Marines at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Per our source, Haugh wore only a pair of stained briefs and an alcohol-soaked tee shirt. Informed he was being charged with treason and violating the Espionage Act of 1917, Haugh took a long draught from the bottle and asked the Marines whether they wanted a sip. “If you’re here to arrest me, at least drink me with,” Haugh purportedly said, then launched an alcohol-fueled, invective-laced tirade decrying President Trump as the preeminent enemy of freedom.

“The Marines relieved him of his bottle and cuffed him. Haugh’s been taken to a military internment facility, and he’ll eventually end up at GITMO or Blaz,” our source said.

Haugh, 56, joined the United States Air Force in 1991 and was nominated for promotion to general and appointment as commander of U.S. Cyber Command [not ARCYBER] and chief of the Central Security Service in 2023. When we receive addtional details on Haugh, or the other fired NSC members, we’ll post a follow-up.

