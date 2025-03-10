Oprah’s “Healer” was sentenced to 99 years in prison

July 10, 2023

João Teixeira de Faria, a popular Brazilian faith healer who is close to Oprah Winfrey, received a 99-year prison sentence Monday for multiple accounts of rape and sexual abuse. João de Deus, or “John of God,” also ran a baby trafficking operation where newborn children were sold to childless couples. Young girls were reportedly held captive on remote, Brazilian “farms” where they were forced to produce babies—before being murdered after 10 years of giving birth. One activist whose investigations led to John’s arrest said she spoke to women from Europe, the USA, and Australia who bought Brazilian babies for as much as $50k.

Among John’s other celebrity fans are former president Bill Clinton, actress Shirley MacLaine, model Naomi Campbell, and former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

John of God and Oprah’s associate Libby Moore

Oprah and Tom Hanks: “I am not allowed to talk!” (R-Libby Moore)

Oprah Winfrey and Harvey Weinstein in January 2014

João de Deus, the doctor who cares for Lula's soul

March 10, 2012

BRASÍLIA - Diagnosed with cancer four months ago, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is under the care of the best doctors in the country at the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, but he has also sought "health for his soul" in a small community in the interior of Goiás.

João de Deus, a medium specialized in spiritual surgeries who can barely read or write, is the one who is accompanying him. João Teixeira de Faria, João de Deus' real name, is credited with feats such as making the blind see, reducing tumors and helping paraplegics walk again.

One of his feats is undeniable. He transformed the small town of Abadiânia, with 15,000 inhabitants, into an international tourist destination. Every week, thousands of people from many different countries spend at least US$2,000 to come to the town, 117 km from Brasília, in search of spiritual healing. Whether through fluidified water, medicine made from passionflower or through visible (with giant tweezers, scissors and kitchen knives) and invisible surgeries.

Since he began traditional treatment, Lula and João de Deus have met at least three times in São Paulo. However, no one speaks openly about the bond between the two. "Lula is a good son. A boy who started at the bottom, made history and today you see Brazilians smiling", praises João de Deus, as if drawing a parallel with his own trajectory.

Born in the village of Cachoeira da Fumaça, in Goiás, João was the youngest of six children in a simple family. With his mediumship, he traveled the world and treated an incalculable number of people.

This memory is interrupted by another question about the patient. "The heart of all Brazilians is treating Lula, and they are praying for him. That man dedicated himself to the Brazilian people even when his mother was in the coffin. If it had been the other way around, Brazil and the entire world would be in mourning," he says, predicting the success of the former president's treatment - without specifying whether it would be spiritual or traditional.

In one of the only air-conditioned rooms in Casa Dom Inácio de Loyola - where João rests between morning and afternoon work on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays - there is an autographed photo of Lula wearing the presidential sash, next to Dona Marisa. The photo frame stands out next to the other political figures in the room. Among them are Nelson Jobim, who was Minister of Defense, Senator Rodrigo Rollemberg (PSB-DF), and the governor of Goiás, Marconi Perillo (PSDB-GO). Are they all patients? "I don't have any patients. I have friends," the medium answers.

Politics.

In Abadiânia, there is no election without João de Deus's support being fiercely contested. "I am not a politician. My vote is to pray." He also shows titles, diplomas and certificates, which he assures do not give him any vanity. Regarding medicine, he says that he has the respect of his colleagues, including Lula's doctors, and that visitors to the house are advised to stick to traditional treatment.

"Doctors have a mission to heal too and they studied for that." Period. He prefers to change the subject. The medium's mood changes as much as the entities that incorporate him. Some say seven, others, 30. Talking about the illustrious patient and the criticism of the house's activities does not please him, and he continues to respond about the certainty of his mission. "My job is to sleep. I don't cure anyone. The one who cures is God," he says, right after commenting that he had not slept for 36 hours.

Last Thursday, João de Deus attended to the most varied cases. Women with difficulty getting pregnant, tumors, chronic pain, the unemployed, drug addicts. The patients are screened in the morning. Within minutes, he prescribes the treatment. The visible operations last no more than five minutes. Those who cannot travel to Abadiânia send photos or pieces of clothing through intermediaries. João's cures, the staff at the clinic assure, can be felt from a distance.

