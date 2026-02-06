Corrupt agents still pose a problem to the FBI, despite Kash Patel’s arduous effort to identify and expel them. Last week, Director Patel quietly fired 11 special agents caught using government property—agency email and cellular phones—to condemn ICE and disparage President Trump and his administration. A bureau source familiar with the firings told RRN that Patel performed a “quiet purge” in hopes of rebuilding discipline and loyalty within the FBI.

Real Raw News reported on similar expulsions a few times in 2025.

The most recent batch of cannings, our source said, occurred following a routine, random audit to ensure compliance with bureau guidelines and policies. Although cybersecurity experts at the bureau’s robust Office of Professional Responsibility have conducted arbitrary audits for decades, their frequency has increased fivefold under Patel’s leadership.

“Biden’s systemic corruption, his weaponization, made this necessary,” our source said. “The audits on official emails and electronic devices are just one of the tools we use to root out disloyal personnel,” our source said.

He cited one example of disloyalty.

Three field agents at the bureau’s Chicago office had installed Signal Chat on their work phones—which is prohibited under federal record-retention laws—to privately discuss their mutual hatred for Trump, Noem, and ICE.

“Fuck Trump and cosplay queen Kristi Noem,” wrote one agent.

“Can’t wait till Dems get some power back, put ’em in jail,” replied another.

“If KH won, this shit wouldn’t be happening,” the third responded. “And to hell with Patel. They’ll impeach him + Trump and we’ll get a real leader back. Someone like Chris Wray.”

The despicable trio exchanged hundreds of vile messages in January, even besmirching Patel’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, and First Lady Melania Trump, referring to them as gold-digging, status-seeking glorified escorts. They had also conspired to amplify unproven rumors about Kristi Noem’s and Corey Lewandiski’s lascivious, adulterous affair.

“Obvious Deep Staters and not people we want in the FBI,” our source said. “One of them deleted the app before the audit, but forensics retrieved it. They were let go right away, all benefits revoked.”

Asked if the FBI had any clue why the traitors installed the app on their business phones instead of on personal ones—or an inexpensive burner—he said, “Trump Derangement Syndrome’s a strange disease, makes people act stupidly, irrationally—for fuck’s sake, they worked in the same office and could’ve huddled in their houses after work and shared treasonous thoughts.”

“Eight more in California, DC, and New York got fired for similar infractions. The real question is: If we’re catching a few conspiring fools dumb enough to talk treason on FBI-supplied equipment, just how many out there are doing the same thing in person or on their personal devices? Catching them all—we may have to expand our scope,” he said in closing.