May 23, 2016 - Over the weekend, child-rapist and child-murderer Mike Pence has raped and murdered two more boys. #53 was a 7-yr-old boy from Sao Paulo who was raped a total of 49 times; #52 was a 6-yr-old boy from Argentina who was raped a total of 112 times. Indiana residents are huge supporters of the participants of the Indianapolis MILAB (mil. abduction) child-trafficking operation, so there is very little desire to close it down. - Tory Smith

https://realrawnews.com/2024/12/pedophile-pence-interrogated-at-gitmo/

Pedophile Michael Pence’s fascination with minors, particularly young males on the threshold of puberty, dates back to at least March 2003, when as a freshman House representative, he was suddenly exposed to and corrupted by associates who had extracurricular activities and who consumed an illicit substance that exacerbated an unquenchable thirst for nubile flesh, JAG sources told Real Raw News.

Pence is from a bad future timeline, which no longer exists, where “everyone looks like Mike Pence.” Daryl James, who was trafficked by the Navy into the secret space program, learned about Pence from his executive officer, Robert, also from the future, who looked like a shorter Mike Pence. However, James’s EO was working to help humanity, while Pence worked for the Satanists. - Proof the Satanists Obtained Time Travel at Montauk

As reported Sunday, U.S. Marines arrested Pence on Thanksgiving night while he and an unnamed male consort were enjoying a late holiday meal. Charged with treason for certifying electoral votes for Biden in 2020, and with sexual crimes against minors, Pence was flown to Guantanamo Bay the next day and placed in pretrial confinement pending a military tribunal.

On Monday, U.S. Navy JAG investigators interrogated a trembling Pence despite, our source said, already having a plethora of circumstantial and physical evidence to prosecute him. One JAG source suggested that President Trump may have asked JAG to “aggressively question” Pence to determine the deplorable depth of his depravity.

Pence, the source said, folded under pressure when told the “Hang Mike Pence” chants that echoed across the Capitol on January 6 would soon see fruition unless he signed a written confession detailing his crimes against the Constitution. The investigators also demanded that he name every minor he had ever molested. Although Pence admitted he was a “recovering pedophile,” a sickness he ascribed to peer pressure and adrenochrome injections, he said he hadn’t in over a decade molested a minor and now had sex only with adult males. Adrenochrome, he said, not only made him crave same-sex relations but also induced “brain fog” and temporary amnesia, and that he often had no recollection of molesting kids, at least not until days later as the amnesia subsided. He described himself as a self-loathing homosexual who had taken a wife and had children to conceal his homosexuality from the public. He said homosexuality and adrenochrome consumption were ubiquitous across the deep-state ecosphere.

Asked by investigators to quantify the children he had defiled, Pence said he couldn’t recall the number, reiterating he was “fixed” and hadn’t so much as fondled a kid in 10 years. The investigators challenged his claim, saying they had concrete proof Pence had sexually molested five children at the Indiana Governor’s mansion in 2015, one of whom put a pistol in his mouth after last meeting Pence in 2018. The four survivors, now adults, would testify against him at a military tribunal, Pence was told.

Pence’s defense: “One year, five years, ten years—the fact remains I am cured. I’m born-again, and my sins have been forgiven.”

“Not by us,” an investigator replied.

When the investigators segued the conversation to President Trump and J6, Pence insisted he had served Trump loyally until, in December 2020, Hillary Clinton threatened to have his wife and children murdered and expose his pedophilia if he didn’t abide by her agenda—certify the electoral votes for Biden.

In spring of 1982 I witnessed Hillary Roddom [Rodham] Clinton murder 4 girls, all about age 10, at a Ritual in the basement of an unknown name elite member’s home near Chicago, Il.

“It might be of interest to you to know, if you don’t already, she was convicted of treason and executed six months after that, in April 2021. It’s quite possible you’ll be joining her soon,” an investigator said, “unless you give us a reason to keep you alive.”

Our source said the investigators had no authority to strike a deal with Pence and were bluffing. “They still wanted answers to why Pence, when he got a second chance, ran back to the deep state, and how he got out of his ankle bracelet and Walter Reed.”

Pence accused the investigators of haranguing him, claiming he had no clue how, one night, he went to sleep in his hospital bed and awoke the following day in a dimly lit room surrounded by three men in dark suits and a bevy of deep-state personalities, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who, Pence recounted, told him, “You still work for us. You’ve always worked for us. You work for us or your family will never be safe.”

I testify for the record that these individuals named are members of one of the highest Orders of the Brotherhood as Initiates of the Flame. That Order is called the Order of Melchizedek. - Jessie Czebotar, Presidents Were Eating the Brains of Living Children

“I had no choice,” Pence told the investigators.

“You always had a choice, but you made the wrong one,” an investigator replied.

Our source said Pence will face a tribunal, though the date is uncertain because legendary Vice-Admiral Darse E. Crandall, who oversaw countless successful convictions, has officially retired.

“His successor or successors are being considered,” our source said. “He deserves his retirement, and Pence deserves, well, a rope.”

It’s unclear if Crandall’s official replacement, Vice-Adm. Christopher C. French, will himself oversee future tribunals or will delegate others to fulfill that role.

Vice Admiral Christopher C. French

Christopher C. French is a United States Navy vice admiral who has served as the 46th Judge Advocate General of the Navy since September 5, 2024. He served as the Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Navy from 2021 to 2024.