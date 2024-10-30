WNEP Scranton showed the Pennsylvania Election Results

The test results aired for several minutes during coverage of Formula 1 racing.

Author: WNEP Web Staff

Published: 7:36 PM EDT October 27, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Test results for the upcoming November 5 general election mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV early Sunday evening during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix.



Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did.

The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night.

The numbers were not reflective of any actual vote count.

Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots to be taken out of their envelopes until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day, and no votes of any kind will be counted in Pennsylvania until after the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

WNEP regrets the error and apologizes for any confusion. We have taken steps to ensure that it does not happen again.