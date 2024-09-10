Arena built by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) church may be largest in the world

WLT Report

The leader of a Philippine cult who is wanted by the DOJ has been arrested in the Philippines.

Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ who calls himself “the appointed son of God,” is on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

He faces charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling. And that’s only in the U.S.

Reuters:

Over 2,000 police were deployed since last month to search a sprawling compound in the southern city of Davao owned by Quiboloy’s church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), on suspicion that he was hiding there in a bunker. Philippine police spokesperson Jean Fajardo confirmed to reporters on Sunday September 8 that Quiboloy was captured inside the compound. Quiboloy and four others were transported by military plane to the capital region on Sunday night after surrendering to authorities, Fajardo said. The five were detained inside the national police headquarters. “At around 1:30 p.m (0530 GMT), a negotiation took place for their surrender because we gave them a 24-hour ultimatum,” Fajardo told reporters. Quiboloy is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where church leaders hold heavy sway in politics. He is a longtime friend of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

FBI:

“Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the founder of a Philippines-based church, is wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States, via fraudulently obtained visas, and forced the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders. Members who proved successful at soliciting for the church allegedly were forced to enter into sham marriages or obtain fraudulent student visas to continue soliciting in the United States year-round,” the FBI wrote.

“Furthermore, it is alleged that females were recruited to work as personal assistants, or ‘pastorals,’ for Quiboloy and that victims prepared his meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages and were required to have sex with Quiboloy in what the pastorals called ‘night duty,’” the FBI continued.

“Quiboloy was indicted by a federal grand jury in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Santa Ana, California, for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling, and on November 10, 2021, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest,” it added.

