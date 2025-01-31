https://www.vtv.gob.ve/presidente-maduro-plantea-enviadotrump-agendacero-miraflores/

President Nicolás Maduro welcomed U.S. Special Envoy Richard Grenell in Miraflores Palace on Thursday, after President Donald Trump said he wanted to find a way to resume talks between the two countries.

In Trump’s first term, Grenell was the ambassador to Germany (2018-2020), acting director of National Intelligence (2020), and special envoy for peace negotiations in Serbia and Kosovo (2020).

In 2021 Grenell ran for governor of California during the recall election of Gavin Newsom, but the Democrats were able to defeat the recall.

Trump appointed Grenell to the position of presidential envoy for special missions on December 14, 2024.

In the unprecedented meeting, Maduro showed the American envoy paintings and historical relics of the anti-imperialist struggle of the father of the Venezuelan homeland, Simón Bolívar, including Bolívar’s sword.

Zero agenda

Zero agenda has the purpose of fine-tuning details, reviewing what needs to be reviewed in relations between Venezuela and the United States, and everything that is proposed there is in consensus and not imposed, according to journalists who covered the historic meeting.

President Maduro has consistently stated that he is open to resuming dialogue between Caracas and Washington. On November 4, 2024, Maduro said, “we do not get involved in the internal affairs of other countries [the U.S. elections], but whoever arrives at the White House must know that he will find in Venezuela a revolutionary and Bolivarian government with which to dialogue politically, based on respect.”

The historic meeting took place at the request of President Trump himself, who after taking the oath on January 20, and before journalists during various press conferences, said that he is willing to reopen contacts so that relations can reach a better level through negotiations. This position echoes the call that the Venezuelan president has made on several occasions.

Transparent dialogue

On July 1, 2024, on the program Con Maduro+, the president reaffirmed: “We will never again meet in secret, because we have seen that holding meetings in secret only encourages speculation and rumors; that is why we make the dialogue public, so that the entire country and the international community can see with their own eyes that Venezuela is at peace and with understanding.”

These words are becoming reality, and all Venezuelans and the world are appreciating it today at this historic moment from the presidential office.