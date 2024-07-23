https://realrawnews.com/2024/07/president-trump-readies-to-pardon-j6ers/

Vice President Mike Pence looks down in shock at a coin given to him by means of a handshake right after certifying the election of Joe Biden

Atop President Trump’s desk in a Mar-a-Lago office is a stack of presidential pardons, signed, dated, and ready to grant clemency to patriots prosecuted unlawfully for visiting the Capitol on January 6, 2021, a Mar-a-Lago source told Real Raw News.

Many of the incarcerated have been living in decrepit federal prisons that lack basic amenities, such as flushable toilets, law books and Bibles, and potable water. Others have lived under a perpetual lockdown, not having seen the light of day in over three years, nor have they had a single visitor. The deep state consigned them to conditions far worse than those experienced by detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

President Trump’s signature will exonerate the imprisoned and dismiss all charges against J6ers still held in pretrial confinement or under federal investigation. According to the source, who claims to have seen President Trump signing a few pardons, J6ers will receive financial compensation for each day spent in federal custody, though settlement figures have not yet been ratified. He said President Trump intends to repurpose an unspecified amount of the FBI’s $11.3 billion 2025 budget to compensate J6ers and their families, many of whom lost jobs and businesses in the wake of J6.

“If President Trump can’t dissolve the FBI, he’ll liquify it by financial attrition,” our source said. “As for our patriots in prison, money can’t right the wrongs the feds did to them, but it can help them rebuild life. President Trump’s going to make sure of that.”

He said the large stack of pardons includes names such as Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boy [a paid federal informant whom Mayor Muriel Bowser helpfully arrested on Jan. 5—a day before the certification of the election] serving a 22-year sentence; Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers, who received an 18-year sentence for seditious conspiracy [only indicted after Darren Beatty of Revolver News exposed him as a fed]; Proud Boy Joe Biggs, imprisoned for conspiring to derail the peaceful transfer of power; and Zach Rehl, jailed on identical charges.

President Trump, our source added, is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to set those and other men free, including J6ers held at secret federal detention centers.

“The announcement will be historic, a day long in the making,” our source said.

Asked when exactly Trump would make the proclamation, he said, “He might announce November 5 or wait until his January 20 inaugural address to the nation. Injustice is getting reversed, and true justice will be handed out to everyone responsible for depriving these patriots of their liberty.”