Before the end of this six-year term, Mexico will present a diplomatic note to the United States to protest the funding of Mexicans Against Corruption, announced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “It’s been so many years and they act like they don’t hear us. It’s not just about Mexico; it’s what they're doing in other countries, financing opponents, which is a bad habit.”

In his conference, López Obrador considered that through this means there was financing from the United States government to intervene in the electoral campaign through this organization linked to the strategies that seek to accuse his government and himself of being a narco-president. “In addition, it is a flagrant violation of the constitution and sovereignty. Foreign governments cannot be financing opponents. And they should not be receiving money.”

He reported that he will release the figures of the financing of the organization Mexicans against Corruption that they receive from the United States government because “this is the last straw, that a friendly, neighboring government is financing a [political] opposition group.” For this reason, he said that they will wait for the report from the Treasury Department on the amount of funding that Mexicans against Corruption received before presenting the diplomatic note.

During his conference, Lopez Obrador questioned again this American interventionism in other countries “The U.S. government should banish this. It puts them in a very bad light. Then they complain because there is popular antipathy, but it is because of that. And it is not the people of the United States [who are doing it]. It is like everything: it is the leaders that apply these policies. There are very decent people, very respectful, but there are others who are hawks, authoritarian, arrogant.”

López Obrador questioned that on the one hand there are good relations, of cooperation, and at the same time they give money to opponents to slander. “This organization is the one that promotes the conservative block, it gets involved in electoral political issues. This organization is the one that participates in the dirty war [against] our movement and the president of Mexico. In other words, we maintain that they are financing the campaign on the internet.”

Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported 25 people dead and 192 injured in the post-election unrest.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, alongside National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, addresses a meeting of his cabinet alongside the military high command in Caracas.

Mexico City, Mexico, August 13, 2024 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez announced that the upcoming parliamentary recess would be suspended to discuss a series of bills requested by President Nicolás Maduro to address the dissemination of hate speech and far-right ideas.

“We have decided to suspend the parliamentary recess … to approve a package of laws that [the president has] requested to be able defend our population from expressions of social hatred, terrorism and the dissemination of fascist ideas on social networks,” said Rodríguez.

The decision to recall parliament came after Maduro’s announcement that he would create a commission against fascism, hatred and violence following a meeting of the government cabinet alongside the military high command in Caracas on Monday.

Maduro said the commission would be tasked with investigating the role of social networks and the media “to bring societies to states of commotion and justify coups d’état, interventions and destabilization.”

