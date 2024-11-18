"You’ve seen what mercy looks like; now you will see what justice and judgment looks like upon the wicked" - Hank Kunneman

TRANSCRIPT:

Heaven and earth. Heaven and earth. Heaven and earth. Heaven and earth—a convergence. As it is in heaven, it is being done and will be done on the earth.

I walk among you at this time, and I am judging the nations and rulers of nations. I am walking to and fro throughout the earth to see who, who, who is truly mine, says the Spirit of God. And I am walking among the earth, and I am looking for those to bring to my justice now.

For this is the time of my righteousness and my justice that will be seen. I am the supreme God, and I am the supreme ruler. Therefore, pay attention to your court that you call Supreme. And I have said to you: there shall be many vacancies that are going to quickly arise, and this will be by the power of my hand.

There will be new faces, new places, new graces given.

What does it look like when a court rules nothing? What does it look like when things that they thought they could shove and hide and say, “Oh no, we must create lawfare, we must create deception, we must create diversion, we must steal, kill, and destroy, and nothing will stop us”?

But God says: I will show something through your courts called Supreme that will show that I have ruled, and that my justice will overthrow and overturn. And there are things that will be brought to the light and brought back to the table.

And there will be those who sat on your benches. And I do not speak just of your Supreme Court, but I speak of the courts who have not ruled righteously. They have not ruled justly. And as Eli, a corrupt priest, fell from his seat, these who have been corrupt—pay attention—they will fall from their bench.

I will do this as I’m resetting the earth, but I’m resetting you, United States.

Therefore, I said there is coming a December to remember. There is coming a January of justice, and there will be fury in February from the enemy. But you will march, march, march into a new era, a new season that I’ve ordained at this time.

The earth will shake. The earth will shake. The earth will shake. And you will say, What is this? The fulfillment of what Yeshua said—that there will be earthquakes in various places.

There will be great intensity of the natural soil of shaking, and there will even be that which they all say, “Where there were no deaths. How could this be?”

I am the God that can hold the very waves of the sea back. I am the God that has counted the stars, that each one worships and praises me. I am the God that now will move through your courts, tribunals.

And Cuba, the soil of your land [Guantanamo] has given up many who have already been brought to justice, and I will show the earth those who are yet to be tried. I will share with the earth those who you thought were alive that do not remain.

This is my justice.

The enemy mocked you, ridiculed you, spoke falsely about you and your God.

Now, as I’ve said in my word, I, the God of heaven, from my throne, I laugh. I laugh at the heathen nations, and I mock you. But because you’ve touched something sacred—my people—children, you will see a word that will arise, and it will manifest with great force.

It is the word eradication.

I will eradicate laws, judges, politicians. I will eradicate those who have stood for evil. And you will see as my justice stands. As I eradicate, I will do what I did with the Egyptians who pursued my people—they were no more.

This is not a time to play with fire, for my fire of my righteous burning is burning now upon the hearts of men and upon the nations.

I gave them an opportunity. I gave them a space to repent, but they would not.

Therefore, you’ve seen what mercy looks like. Now you will see what justice and judgment looks like upon the wicked.

Thank you, Lord.

